The consumer staples sector is underperforming the market this year but the tide could be about to turn, according to analysts. Matt Maley, chief market […]
Earnings, News, Stocks
Salesforce earnings preview: Lockdown winner
August 21, 2020
Salesforce, customer relationship management company, is expected to report a jump in earnings on Tuesday, as firms and consumers continue to rely on IT to […]
Earnings, News, Stocks, Technology
Dell earnings preview: An eye on guidance
August 21, 2020
Dell Technologies (DELL) reports its second-quarter earnings on Thursday and recent downbeat guidance from rival Cisco Systems (CSCO) has influenced Wall Street’s view of the […]
News, Stocks
Uber, Lyft spike on California worker’s rights reprieve
August 21, 2020
Stock in ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft spiked after a California court granted an injunction setting aside a ruling that would have forced the companies […]
Consumer Discretionary, Loans, News, Stocks, Technology
Ant Group lines up record $225bn IPO
August 21, 2020
Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is close to kicking off the world’s largest initial public offering by listing the firm in Hong Kong and Shanghai […]
News, Stocks, Technology
Wirecard to be booted out of Germany’s DAX amid insolvency
August 20, 2020
German digital payments firm Wirecard is being booted out of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index after the firm was swept up in an accounting scandal that […]
Investment Bond News
