rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

US stock futures head down as treasury yields continue to climb

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: February 22, 2021

US stock futures

US stock futures are heading down this morning as US Treasury bond yields have kept climbing amid growing optimism among market players in regards to the country’s economic recovery and ongoing fears about a potential spike in inflation rates.

So far today, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading the downtick, dropping 1.2% at 13,413 in early futures trading action, followed by the S&P 500 index which is down 0.7% at 3,875 while futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also retreating 0.5% at 31,271.

10-year Treasury yields, a widely-used benchmark to assess the interest rate situation in America, are heading higher today as well, moving from 1.340% on Friday to 1.365% this morning as bond traders seem to be dumping their holdings ahead of this week’s economic data releases.

The resumption of delayed vaccine deliveries in the US could also be prompting today’s uptick in Treasury yields, as the Biden administration stated yesterday that it plans to complete the shipping of around 4 million delayed vaccines that faced logistical disruptions across the country amid a strong winter storm.

After touching all-time lows at 0.52% in July last year, 10-year Treasury yields have started to progressively climb on the prospect of an upcoming treatment for the virus, which would help the US economy in bouncing from the crisis.

Meanwhile, the inflation ‘bogeyman’ has kept instilling fears among investors, as a spike in economic activity and a strong recovery in consumption levels could result in upward pressures for the price of goods and services within the country which would, in turn, affect the performance of bonds in short notice as traders demand higher yields to compensate for the impact of the erosion in the dollar’s purchasing power.

“Despite a firm Fed commitment that monetary policy will remain supportive and additional fiscal spending from the Biden administration, US stocks are ripe for a pullback if yields continue to go up”, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda last week.

What’s next for US stock futures?

At this point, the Federal Reserve could move to purchase a significant amount of bonds in an effort to maintain Treasury yields below the 1% level, although that would take a significant expansion of its balance sheet.

On the other hand, if that does not happen and treasury yields keep climbing – possibly heading to 1.5% – a pullback in stocks remains a highly likely scenario as investors would ramp up their cost of capital – which would effectively reduce valuations from a fundamental perspective.

us stock futures 1
S&P 500 futures (SPX) & 10-Year Treasury Yields price chart – 1-week candles view with volume and other indicators – Source: TradingView

The chart above shows how futures of the S&P 500 have struggled to move above the 4,000 level amid this U-turn in 10-year Treasury yields, with the benchmark already breaking a long-dated downtrend as it heads for the 1.4% level.

Meanwhile, if the current uptrend faces a setback amid a spike in bond buying from the Federal Reserve, chances are that futures of the S&P 500 could finally manage to climb above that psychological resistance as bulls would finally clear this looming obstacle.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Stash

Rating

What we like

  • Sign up today and get $5 free
  • Fractals Available
  • Paypal Available

Min Deposit

$0

Charge per Trade

$1 to $9 PCM

Rating

Visit Now

Investing in financial markets carries risk, you have the potential to lose your total investment.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Shares999
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European Stocks
  • EFTs
  • IPOs
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 $1 - $9 per month
  • NASDAQ $1 - $9 per month
  • DAX $1 - $9 per month
  • Facebook $1 - $9 per month
  • Alphabet $1 - $9 per month
  • Telsa $1 - $9 per month
  • Apple $1 - $9 per month
  • Microsoft $1 - $9 per month

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: 22 February 2021

Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish