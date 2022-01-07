Top 10 Best New Cryptocurrencies to Buy 2022

2022 will present plenty of investment opportunities in the digital asset and blockchain arena.

But, with thousands of tokens in the market – and more being created on almost a daily basis, knowing which cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 can be difficult.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, this market insight explores the 10 best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

1. Lucky Block – Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

Lucky Block could be one of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 – with the project still in its pre-sale phase. In a similar nature to a conventional initial public offering, this allows you to buy the crypto asset at the lowest price possible.

In terms of the project itself, Lucky Block has created a blockchain-based lottery platform that is accessible globally. This means that players from around the world can contribute to the ever-growing Lucky Block jackpot – with no restrictions on location.

Furthermore, each and every gaming outcome is guaranteed for its fairness via smart contract. In a nutshell, this means that there is no human intervention when it comes to selecting lottery numbers and thus – outcomes cannot be manipulated by any internal or external stakeholders.

If you like the sound of Lucky Block and believe that this could be the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 for your financial goals – we explain how to invest in this token further down.

2. Cosmos – Blockchain Connectivity via Interoperability

Cosmos is well worth keeping an eye on in 2022 – with the project solving a real-world problem that has faced blockchain technology for many years.

That is to say, in their current form, individual blockchains cannot talk with one another. This means that EOS transactions cannot engage with Bitcoin – and Ethereum cannot communicate with Dogecoin, and so on.

This is where Cosmos comes into play – with the project offering blockchain interoperability. This is why the Cosmos token is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile unregulated investment products. No EU or UK investor protection.

3. XRP – Partnered With Financial Institutions for Cross-Border Payments

Ripple and its underlying XRP token have partnered with over 200+ financial institutions and large banks to facilitate cross-border payments. When institutions use the Ripple technology, they are able to send funds internationally at a cost price of less than $0.01.

Plus, transactions take less than two seconds to confirm – even if competing currencies are being used.

This is because the XRP token provides liquidity in real-time. XRP, as of writing, is trading at a very low price of less than $0.80 – so you have the opportunity to purchase a large number of tokens without needing to outlay large sums of capital.

4. Uniswap – Automated Market Maker Exchange

Uniswap was one of the first pioneers of the automated market maker model. For those unaware, this allows decentralized exchanges to function without a conventional order box. As such, cryptocurrency prices are dictated by demand and supply, volume, and market depth.

Uniswap also offers decentralized investment services – such as staking. This allows you to put your idle digital currencies to work by earning interest. The Uniswap token is up 86% over the prior 12 months of trading.

5. SushiSwap – Decentralized Exchange With Growing Token

If you like the sound of the automated market maker model – you might also consider SushiSwap as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. This platform operates on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has since attracted millions of active traders.

Through its decentralized exchange services, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies without needing a third-party operator. Plus, farming, staking, and lending services are also facilitated. The SushiSwap token has increased in value by 56% over the prior year.

6. Dogecoin – Volatile Cryptocurrency Favored by Elon Musk

It goes without saying that the global cryptocurrency trading arena is functioned by speculation and hype. After all, many investors in this space look to target huge profits in a small period of time. And Dogecoin is the epitome of this sentiment.

Crucially, while this digital token remained stagnant for many years, its value exploded in 2021 when Elon Musk began endorsing it.

Not only did this include frequent Tweets, but several US TV appearances too. As such, if you’re looking for a volatile token with a high risk-reward spectrum, Dogecoin could be one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

7. Chiliz – Top Sports Fan Engagement Cryptocurrency

If you’re wondering which cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 for upside potential, you might want to consider Chiliz. In a nutshell, this platform claims to be the world’s largest sports fan engagement app that is backed by digital currency.

The Chiliz app allows fans from all over the world to communicate, vote, and discuss key developments of their respective sports teams. The Chiliz token itself has exploded over the prior 12 months, with gains in excess of 1,200%.

8. BNB – Native Token of Binance Exchange and Smart Chain

BNB is the native cryptocurrency of Binance that was first launched in 2017. The digital token is now the world’s third-largest in terms of market value – as of writing.

This cryptocurrency has several use cases, albeit, the fastest growing division of BNB is the transaction fees it collects from the Binance Smart Chain (BSc). That is to say, when users proceed to buy and sell digital tokens hosted on the BSc, fees are paid in BNB.

The token also allows users of the Binance exchange to reduce their commission rates. Since BNB hit public exchanges in late 2017, the token has increased in value by over 10,000%.

9. Bitcoin – Long-Term Store of Value

If you’re seeking a bit of stability – at least in cryptocurrency terms, you might want to consider adding some Bitcoin to your portfolio.

As the world’s largest and most recognized digital asset, Bitcoin gives you the opportunity to hedge against the traditional stock markets. It is also viewed by many as a long-term store of value, not least because its token supply is finite.

10. Decentraland – Virtual Game With Tradable Land

Decentraland is another cryptocurrency to keep an eye on this year – with the virtual world of gaming seeing its MANA token explode by over 2,700% in the prior year alone.

The platform is popular for its ability to allow users to buy and invest in virtual land, build real estate, and trade virtual items.

And of course, all transactions are paid for in MANA – which allows Decentraland to continue its upward pricing trajectory.

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency in 2022

Now that you have an idea of which cryptocurrencies to focus on in 2022, you can proceed to purchase your chosen token.

Follow the steps outlined below to invest in the best cryptocurrencies of 2022 right now.

How to Buy Lucky Block

The only way to buy Lucky Block is to purchase tokens via the official pre-sale launch. This will allow you to enter the market at a favorable price.

Visit the Lucky Block pre-sale portal and click on the ‘Connect Wallet’ button You will then need to choose the wallet that you wish to use to fund your Lucky Block investment. Options include Metamask, Trust Wallet, WalletConnect, TokenPocket, and more. Once your wallet is connected, you will be asked to enter the number of Lucky Block tokens you want to purchase. The minimum purchase size is 0.16 BNB while the maximum is 400 BNB. Confirm the purchase and wait for the tokens to be sent to your wallet – which will happen after the pre-sale launch concludes.

How to Buy Other Cryptos

If you want to buy a cryptocurrency that is already trading on public exchanges, the best broker for the job is eToro. This regulated platform offers all of the cryptocurrencies discussed today – other than Lucky Block.

Visit the eToro website and elect to open an account. Enter your personal information and upload a copy of your government-issued ID Make a deposit of at least $50 with a debit/credit card, e-wallet, or bank wire. Use the search bar at the top of the page to find your chosen cryptocurrency. Then, click ‘Trade’. Enter your total stake in the ‘Amount’ box ($10 minimum) and click on ‘Open Trade’.

The steps above can be completed in less than five minutes from start to finish.

10 Best New Cryptocurrencies to Buy 2022 – The Verdict?

This article has analyzed the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. We like the look of many projects moving into the new year, albeit, Lucky Block stands out as the best token for upside potential.

This innovative cryptocurrency is still in its pre-sale stage – so you can make a purchase before it hits public exchanges.