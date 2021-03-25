rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

US-listed Chinese stocks plunge as threats of delisting resurface

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: March 25, 2021

chinese stocks - tencent

US-listed Chinese stocks dropped sharply yesterday as the threat of being delisted from major exchanges in America seems to have resurfaced after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it will start enforcing the mandates of the recently-approved Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCA).

The law, passed by Congress on 18 December last year, seeks to increase the level of regulatory oversight on foreign companies from Non-Cooperating Jurisdictions (NCJs), a term adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to refer to countries whose domestic corporate oversight policies are somehow misaligned with those of the United States with a strong focus in China specifically.

This recent decision to enforce the law from the SEC would require that foreign businesses with listed financial instruments in the United States hand over certain documents to the regulator to verify that they are not owned or controlled by an entity tied to one of these foreign governments, while it will also look into the auditing firms that have been appointed to verify the transparency of the financial reports issued by the listed company.

The SEC will also require that Chinese companies disclose the name of any Chinese Communist Party member who is part of their board of directors.

Failing to comply with any of these requirements could lead to the effective delisting of these foreign issues, or so investors fear, which is the reason why the stock of companies like Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) dropped 3% and 5% respectively yesterday while others like Nio (NIO) plunged as much as 10% during yesterday’s stock trading session. Most of these stocks are also under pressure during today’s pre-market action.

This latest move from the SEC comes as a result of the implementation of certain Trump-era policies and laws that seek to tighten the country’s oversight on Chinese companies listed in American stock exchanges amid alleged accounting irregularities and corporate governance issues.

Luckin Coffee’s accounting scandal in particular has possibly moved regulators to pull the trigger on this oversight ramp-up after the China-based coffee store chain operator was accused of misstating its revenues, expenses, and other financial data to mislead investors into believing that the firm was growing at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, top Chinese companies within the tech sphere seem to be under pressure at home as well, as Beijing has adopted a seemingly hostile stand against some of the biggest players.

One example of this goes back to the halting of Ant Group’s initial public offering in November last year – a decision that was accompanied by the disappearance of billionaire investor and founder of the firm, Jack Ma, days after he voiced certain negative remarks concerning China’s domestic corporate policies and practices.

What’s next for Chinese stocks?

chinese stocks 1
iShares Trust MSCI China ETF (MCHI) price chart – 1-day candles view with volume, RSI, MACD, and other indicators – Source: TradingView

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives American investors exposure to Chinese stocks. The chart above shows the strength of the latest downtrend, which was first initiated by the market-wide meltdown triggered by a spike in US Treasury yields.

However, the downtrend has continued for Chinese stocks lately, with both the RSI and the MACD showing some strong negative momentum.

At this point, if the downtrend were to continue, the $77 level seems like the next support to watch for investors, although a technical bounce could take place in the following sessions if the price action keeps plunging to oversold levels.

That said, the negative momentum could continue for a while if the SEC’s enforcement gets tougher or if it leads to the actual delisting of a stock on short notice.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: 25 March 2021

Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish