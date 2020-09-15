rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Nikola Shares Tumble on SEC Investigation but Analysts See Upside

Mohit Oberoi

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: September 15, 2020

Nikola SEC

Nikola shares that closed 11.4% higher on Monday were trading down over 5% in pre markets today amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the company over allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Last week, Hindenburg Research, which is short on Nikola stock and benefits it goes down, accused the company of “deception.”

Hindenburg Research on Nikola

“We have gathered extensive evidence—including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails and behind-the-scenes photographs—detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size,” said Hindenburg.

Nikola denied the allegations and, in its release, called it “a false and defamatory report” with “opportunistic timing.” Incidentally, Hindenburg Research made the allegations days after General Motors announced a $2 billion investment in Nikola.

Hindenburg made an apparent reference to the deal and said in its release that Nikola’s Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton “has inked partnerships with some of the top auto companies in the world, all desperate to catch up to Tesla and to harness the EV wave.”

Nikola points to “dozens” of inaccuracies

In its rebuttal to the claims made by Hindenburg Research, Nikola said: “These allegations by the short seller are false and misleading, and designed to manipulate the market to profit from a manufactured decline in Nikola’s stock price.” It added that “There are dozens more inaccurate allegations made by the short seller, which are not relevant to Nikola.”

SEC to investigate Hindenburg claims

Nikola shares jumped over 11% on Monday after Bloomberg reported that the US SEC is investigating the claims made by Hindenburg Research. On its part, Nikola has welcomed the SEC probe.

“Nikola has contacted and briefed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Nikola’s concerns pertaining to the Hindenburg report,” the company said in its release. It added, “Nikola intends to fully cooperate with the SEC regarding its inquiry into these matters.”

Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg’s Founder, said that he is “encouraged that regulators are examining the situation.

Tesla

Tesla, whose market capitalization is above the combined market capitalizations of Toyota Motors, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Ford, has also faced several SEC investigations over the last four years. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk had to eventually step down as the chairman of the company as part of a deal with the SEC. Musk frequently mocks the SEC and has even called it “Shortseller Enrichment Commission”

Tesla stock is up over 400% so far in 2020 amid the rally in tech shares. Amazon, Zoom Video Communications, and Netflix are respectively up 68%, 493%, and 47% year to date.

Where are Nikola shares headed?

Nikola went public earlier this year through the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) route. Its shares rallied after the reverse merger with VectoIQ and soared to $80. At one point in time, Nikola’s market capitalization eclipsed Ford despite it not having a functional vehicle model and negligible revenues.

Nikola shares have come off their highs and closed at $35.79 yesterday giving the company a market capitalization of $13.5bn.

Wedbush sees over 25% upside

Wedbush has a neutral rating on Nikola with a target price of $45—a premium of over 25% over Monday’s closing prices.

Wedbush said that the company “remains an execution story over the coming years and will be a noisy stock until the EV/hydrogen fuel cell trucks hit the road and deliveries begin to ramp.”

It added, “While we look forward to management addressing some of these issues [mentioned in short-seller report], we continue to believe seeing the forest through the trees that Nikola is a story stock now and its all about execution looking ahead through 2023.”

Of the three analysts actively covering Nikola, two have a buy or higher rating while one has a hold rating. The stock’s average price target of $55.75 represents a potential upside of 56% over the next 12 months.

You can buy stocks through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

80.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: 15 September 2020

Mohit Oberoi

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.