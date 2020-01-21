Facebook Targets Expansion in UK Base with the Addition of 1,000 Workers

According to a recent report, social media giant Facebook is planning to hire 1,000 people to fill up various roles in London this year. The roles will be in areas of safety and product development. The plan is in line with the company’s goal of building the second-largest engineering center outside the U.S., as Britain leaves the EU.

According to Facebook, more than 50% of the new roles will be in the technology division of the company, including data science and software engineering. The report is coming from Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s vice president for Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Facebook trying to regain trust

With this development, it seems Facebook wants to regain the trust of the UK customers after the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, where Facebook released data to a political consulting firm in the UK for voter targeting and profiling.

Yesterday, public Affairs chief at Facebook, Nick Clegg, revealed that the company would improve to make sure bad actors do not manipulate this year’s United States presidential election. He pointed out that the company hopes to correct its shortfall in the past election held four years ago.

The company also hopes to employ people to fill up various roles in the community integrity team, which develops products that spot and delete disapproving contents from portals such as WhatsApp, Instagram, as well as Facebook.

London has a great appeal for its creative industries

Mendelsohn revealed that London has a huge appeal for such expansion not only for London’s technologically sound environment but also for its creative industries. She further pointed out that Facebook will continue to invest and expand its business in London because of the business and economic advantage of operating in the city.

According to Mendelsohn, Prime Minister Johnson has made the business environment-friendly and comfortable for such investment, adding that Facebook intends to put other things in place for more expansion.

The Johnson government has made it clear the goals it intends to pursue, and such goals would be very favorable for the company when it invests more in the city, Mendelsohn reiterated.

However, Boris Johnson stated that the recent expansion news by Facebook is a welcome development for both the company and the UK government.

According to him, the UK government is strongly focused on making the country a very safe place to be online, invest, and do business. This is in addition to the country being the technology hub for offline and online businesses.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief operating officer, is set to announce the new jobs that will raise the number of Facebook’s total employees to about 4,000. The announcement will be made today before she travels with Mendelsohn to the World Economic Forum holding in Davos. At the forum, the duo is going to meet with regulators, global leaders, and other business stakeholders.

Trust would not come immediately

According to Mendelsohn, the company is trying to build back trust, but it would take some time to build that trust again. She said that Facebook is prepared to wait as long as it takes to build trust completely. Already, Facebook has started research that will show businesses in Europe how they will gain economic benefits from its projects.