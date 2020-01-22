Bakkt to Release Consumer-Focused Mobile Application This Year

Bakkt, the cryptocurrency platform that recently introduced the world to Bitcoin Options and Futures, is getting ready to launch a consumer-focused app later this year. According to The Block, Bakkt’s President, Adam White, spoke about the matter at the recent Davos convention during a panel.

What’s interesting about this is that Bakkt’s previous focus was mostly on institutional investors, such as the previously mentioned Futures and Options, among other things. Interestingly, however, this consumer-level app will make a point to manage any sort of digital asset, not just cryptocurrencies.

White had also said that this application could even provide support for different services such as equity trading and other things that would make them “like PayPal.”

If 2019 was the year of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry developing, then 2020 is the year we’ll see those developments come to fruition. Not only is Bakkt pushing awareness and possibly adoption with this application, but other projects such as Facebook’s Libra, set for launch later this year, is doing so as well.

Speaking of Libra, the project recently lost yet another member of its founding Association, Vodaphone, who left to go work on its own developments. That said, the company made sure to come up with an executive group to oversee development.