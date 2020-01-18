LearnBonds.com

Libra Association Forms Executive Group to Oversee Project

January 18, 2020
The Libra Association, the group behind Facebook’s upcoming Libra stablecoin cryptocurrency, is putting together what it calls the Technical Steering Committee (TSC), to “bring a unique perspective and bring valuable domain expertise to the project,” reads Finextra.

The TSC, made up of five elected members, would focus on building what they call a “technical roadmap” for the project. These responsibilities would consist of overlooking project development, building a community, and working to speed up the solution process of any current issues.

“Establishing an independent TSC that is responsible for technical development of the Libra network is an important step forward for the Libra project. It has always been the Association’s vision that the Libra project would be self-governing and independent of any one organization’s control,” reads the post.

Sometime this quarter, the TSC will put live any documents and a format for the project’s community to “propose technical changes to the network” as well as how the group will evaluate such proposals.

Speaking on the matter is Diogo Monica, the Co-Founder and President at Anchorage and one of the members of the newly-established TSC:

“For the Libra Blockchain to serve billions of users worldwide, security must be its foundation. We are using the best of modern security engineering to prepare the Libra network to operate on a global scale.”

