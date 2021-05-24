rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

What to Expect from Costco Earnings This Week?

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: May 24, 2021

Costco will release its fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings on 27 May. What should you expect from the discount retailer’s earnings and what’s the forecast for the stock in 2021?

Last week, several bellwether retail companies including Walmart, Target, and Home Depot released their quarterly performance. All these companies smashed their earnings estimates. Notably, retail earnings are coming at a time when there are concerns over a slowdown in retail spending. Costco’s earnings this week would be another indicator that would offer insights into the US consumers’ spending appetite.

The April retail sales in the US were similar to March while analysts were expecting them to rise almost 1%. While April retail sales were up sharply from the corresponding period in 2020, it won’t be prudent to look at year-over-year comparisons as consumer spending had stalled in the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Costco reported stealer results

However, a flurry of stimulus from the US government helped propel the US economy and consumer spending bounced back amid the fat stimulus cheques. Retail companies including Costco reported stellar earnings over the last two quarters. Amid strong free cash flows, Costco declared a special dividend of $10 per share in November 2020 and rewarded shareholders.

However, as the April retail sales data showed the stimulus-fueled spending boom might have lived its course. That said, a booming US economy and a rapidly improving job market should help keep the cash registers ringing for US retail companies.

Fitch on retail earnings

Last week, in its report credit rating agency Fitch said that the retail earnings “are proving to be a perfect storm of strength, as ongoing tailwinds from government stimulus and discretionary budget savings from reduced services spend mixed with budding enthusiasm over vaccines, re-openings, and some return to normalcy.”

It added, “Many categories are maintaining the strong trajectories experienced in 2020 with weaker segments like department stores ‘joining the party’ due to easing comparisons and a budding desire to refresh wardrobes in anticipation of more time spent outside the home.”

Outdoor spending could crowd out retail spending

However, it also talked about a growth cliff for retail companies in 2021 as “budgets are crowded out by accelerating spend on travel, entertainment, and other services.” With over a third of the population inoculated against the coronavirus, outdoor activities have resumed in the US. After AMC Entertainment reopened its cinemas in March, last month Disney too reopened its California theme park after a year of it being shut.

Costco earnings estimates

Analysts polled by TIKR expect Costco’s revenues to rise 17.6% year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter of 2021 to $43.8 billion. However, its revenues are expected to fall 3.6% as compared to the previous quarter. The company is expected to post an EPS of $2.28 in the quarter—a year-over-year decline of 3.5%.

What to watch in Costco’s earnings call?

In Costco’s earnings call, markets would watch out for the progression in gross margins as well as the company’s commentary on COVID-19 related costs. During the previous earnings call, the management had said that it expects COVID-19 related costs to fall in half. Also, markets would watch the commentary on the guidance and the outlook for retail sales in the US.

Also, the growth trajectory of Costco’s e-commerce operations would be closely followed by investors. Brick and mortar retail companies have ramped up their e-commerce operations and are reporting strong comps. However, these are coming from a lower base effect.

Analysts on Costco

Last week, Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer issued a bullish note on Costco and said that he prefers the stock over Walmart. “We don’t really have a very strong view on how Walmart’s going to react to a fundamental catalyst in terms of earnings, but where our conviction does lie is that we do expect it to underperform versus the relative strength being exhibited in industry peer Costco,” said Wald.

While Wald said that Walmart stock is showing signs of stagnating near the 200-day SMA (simple moving average). Commenting on Costco, he said “It’s still below its December high but the fact that it’s retraced more of its prior decline going into that first-quarter low is a sign of relative strength. It indicates there’s more support, less resistance. And I think when you do add it up, it does argue for additional outperformance from Costco over Walmart.”

Technical analysis

Looking at the technical indicators, earlier this month, we saw a “golden cross” formation in Costco stock. When the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average it is termed as a golden cross and indicates bullishness and a buy signal. Typically, the 50-day simple moving average is used for the short term and a 200-day moving average for the long term.

From a technical standpoint, it is a bullish indicator. If the company can post better than expected earnings like other retail companies, the stock could see more upside. It has looked strong after bottoming in March and a positive earnings surprise would keep the bulls charged up.

Should you buy Costco stock?

Costco shares trade at an NTM (next-12 months) enterprise value to revenue multiple of 0.87x and an NTM PE multiple of 36.2x. The valuation multiples are higher than its historical trading multiples as well as those of other retailers including Walmart. However, Costco’s earnings are growing at a fast pace. The troubles at other retail companies would lead to more revenues for Costco as many struggling retail companies might need to eventually shut down amid tough competition from low-cost retailers like Costco and eCommerce companies like Amazon.

For more information on trading in stocks, please see our selection of some of the best online stockbrokers. We’ve also compiled a handy guide on how to short

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: 24 May 2021

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish