rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Upwork shares tick higher after Citi upgrades recommendation to buy

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: January 13, 2021

upwork event

Upwork shares jumped more than 12% during yesterday’s stock trading activity in New York after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy while raising its 12-month price target for the freelancing platform.

Upwork (UPWK), a marketplace through which professionals can offer their services to companies around the world as independent contractors, has benefitted from the pandemic, as businesses were forced to rely on remote workers to keep operating during lockdowns.

Citigroup’s analyst emphasized that a recent move from the company to focus on attracting large enterprise clients could ramp up its revenue base, while the firm has also seen two consecutive quarters of above-average growth amid the pandemic tailwind.

In response to these positive catalysts, Citi upped its 12-month price target for UPWK stock to $48 – 50% higher than the firm’s previous target of $32 per share.

Meanwhile, only a day before Citi’s price target hike, analyst Brent Thill from the Jefferies Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, although he increased the stock’s 12-month target to $39 – up 39% from a previous forecast of $28 per share.

Thill emphasized that even though Upwork’s recent performance has improved the firm’s financial situation, he believes that the price “may have outpaced fundamental improvements”.

Upwork shares delivered an eye-popping 223.5% return to investors during 2020 as the digital transformation trend triggered by the pandemic has benefitted the company’s business model.

Now, with reports showing that remote work is here to stay, investors are seeing Upwork as a long-term winner, although the company is still losing money.

During the third quarter of the year, Upwork brought nearly $88 million in revenue while its net loss reached $11 million, or 12.5% of its sales, as the company spent roughly 40% of its revenue in sales and marketing to keep growing its customer base.

According to analysts’ estimates for the next four quarters, Upwork revenues should land at $417 million over the next twelve months, which would value the firm at 12 times its forecasted sales based on its current market capitalization of $5.20 billion.

What’s next for Upwork shares?

Upwork shares 1
Upwork (UPWK) price chart – 1-day candles view with volume, RSI, MACD, and other indicators – Source: TradingView

The last quarterly earnings report was a crucial moment for Upwork stock, as the company’s shares soared 43% to $29 per share on the day that the results were released as the company exceeded the market’s revenue expectations while beating Wall Street’s estimates for the fourth quarter as well.

Since that one-day leap, UPWK stock has continued to move higher, hitting a fresh all-time high of $43 per share yesterday on the back of Citi’s upgrade.

That said, from a technical standpoint, it is important to note that both the RSI and the MACD have been posting lower highs recently despite the fact that the stock has kept surging.

This bearish divergence could indicate a potential exhaustion of this latest uptrend, with the price action possibly being poised to pull back a bit in the following days or weeks.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: 13 January 2021

Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish