Euro edges higher against dollar on higher German sentiment

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: August 11, 2020

The euro is up 0.55% on Tuesday against the dollar as investor sentiment in Germany lifted this month.

The closely-followed  ZEW survey of economic sentiment rose to 71.5 from 59.3 points the previous month, far exceeding a forecast for 58.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.

As a result, the EUR/USD pair gained 0.5% to $1.1809 on Tuesday morning.

However, the survey also revealed that the current assessment of the 300 finance professionals interviewed said the economic situation has worsened, declining to minus 81.3 points from 80.9 the indicator showed a month ago. This reading is worse than economists’ forecast of minus 67.5 points for Europe’s strongest economy.

“Hopes for a speedy economic recovery have continued to grow, but the assessment of the situation is improving only slowly,” said ZEW President, Professor Achim Wambach.

These mixed indicators explain that while Germans feel optimistic about the future they are still cautious about how their economy will fare in the short-term amid the coronavirus crisis and its resulting economic aftermath.

zew economic indicator
ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator – Country: Germany – August, 2020 – Source: Zew.de

US dollar continues to be in the red zone during August

The US dollar index (DXY) shed 41 basis points during today’s early forex trading activity, trading at 93.20, down from 93.58 it traded for yesterday.

The greenback had managed to recover some lost territory in the past few sessions but it is still down 0.2% so far this month as the coronavirus outbreak continues to take a toll in the American economy.

US politicians failed to hammer out a fresh round of fiscal stimulus during the weekend, which helped in pushing the value of the dollar up slightly, although US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend certain benefits including a weekly unemployment payout of $600, much needed to sustain laid-off workers while the unemployment rate has climbed to 11.1% from 3.5% in February.

Meanwhile, the market continues to downplay the implications of heightened tensions between America and China, as the Asian country recently imposed sanctions on 11 US politicians in response to the US threat to delist Chinese companies from American stock exchanges if their accounting standards fall short.

 

British pound could surge higher

british pound vs us dollar
GBP/USD price chart – Weekly candles view – Source: Koyfin

The pound sterling is up 0.33% this morning, trading at 1.3117, while the British currency is about to see their short-term and long-term moving averages cross – also known as a golden cross – which is seen as a bullish signal.

The pound has been riding a strong uptrend, similar to the euro but less pronounced, and it could see some further upward momentum in the following weeks, as the 50-day moving average rises to provide support to bigger increases.

Market watchers say it is plausible to see the pound stretching to the 1.33 level, as the virus situation in the UK appears to be under control, although risks of a second wave – similar to what is happening in Spain – continue to loom in the backdrop.

