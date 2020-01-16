Zcash Mobile Users Can Soon Trade Privately Thanks to New SDK

Zcash (ZEC), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency developed by Electric Coin Co. (ECC), has just launched a new software development kit (SDK) that ensures users can transact privately on their mobile phones with shielded wallets. According to a blog post from the company, this SDK is especially improved on Android devices, while iOS devices have an entirely new one, though both provide the same thing. On top of this, users will see a new lightwalletd server “with increased speed and efficiency,” the post notes.

“Our goal is to provide the resources necessary to support developers in their efforts for shielded addresses on mobile wallets on Android and iOS platforms. While still in active development, these open-source wallets are ready for teams to use, experiment with, and explore,” reads the post.

Of course, the biggest goal here is to bring more people into the Zcash ecosystem, and these improved SDK’s that allow for private transacting are a great way to do so:

“Our goal is bring financial freedom to everyone, and key to this objective is increasing the access and adoption of shielded addresses. If you’re a developer, we encourage you to build shielded-compatible mobile wallets with the SDKs and lightwalletd server.”

It was reported recently that Zcash is looking into decentralized finance as well.