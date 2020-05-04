rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Warren Buffett dumps airlines, looks for new options

Avatar

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: May 4, 2020

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, says he pulled out all of the stock investments from four airlines as the investment firm reported a $50bn loss in the first quarter.

Speaking at the annual shareholders’ meeting, the world’s most famous investor said he was wrong about airlines and claims that the world has changed after the coronavirus. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had invested significantly in the top four American airlines over the past four years.

Warrenn Buffett

The shares sales of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) made up the majority of Berkshire’s $6.5bn in equity sales in April.

“We made that decision in terms of the airline business. We took money out of the business basically even at a substantial loss,” Warren Buffett said during the virtual address to shareholders.

Buffett believes each airline company will need business loans of $10bn to $12bn to continue business operations, and in some cases, they will have to depend on stock sales. The airline companies are not attractive anymore, he added.

“I don’t know whether two or three years from now that as many people will fly as many passenger miles as they did last year. They may and they may not, but the future is much less clear to me about how the business will turn out through absolutely no fault of the airlines themselves,” Buffett said.

Berkshire ended the first quarter with more than $137bn in cash because Buffett said they have not yet found any attractive investment opportunity despite the massive stock market collapse.

However, Buffett backs up his claim that “nothing basically can stop America.”

Berkshire Hathaway currently owns almost 90 companies, including the big stakes in railroad and utility, insurance, jewellery, and furniture businesses. Its biggest investments include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

If you plan to trade like Warren Buffett, you can check out our featured stock brokers here.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Siraj Sarwar

    Last Updated: May 4, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com