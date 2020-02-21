LearnBonds.com

Warren Buffett’s Top Ten Picks: He Still Loves Apple But Not at This Price

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 21, 2020

Warren Buffet

The world’s most famous investor and the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett sold almost $800m worth of Apple [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock this month. Buffett claims that Apple is one of his favorite stocks and he likes to buy more once the share price becomes attractive.

Apple still remains the Buffett’s top holding according to the investment firm’s latest 13F filings. Apple holds the biggest share of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio in the fourth quarter, accounting for 30 per cent of the entire portfolio. The tech giant’s stock is currently around $320 a share.

“If it were cheaper, we’d be buying it. We aren’t buying it here,” Buffett said in an interview with CNBC “Squawk Box”. “I don’t see myself selling – the lower it goes the better. I like it, obviously.”

Freeing Cash for New Opportunities

Apple’s share price has risen close to 90 per cent over the past twelve months, driven by robust growth in iPhone sales a well as diversifying its sales into services, wearable tech, home and accessories, which has seen these units enjoy high double-digit growth.

The share price rally has created an attractive selling opportunity for value investors. Buffett’s top investment lieutenants, Todd Combs or Ted Weschler, says the selling is simply done in order to free up cash for other investments. The company has established a position in other big names like Kroger[NYSE: KR], America’s largest supermarket chain, and medical firm Biogen [NASDAQ: BIIB]. Berkshire Hathaway bought 18.94 million shares of Kroger worth $549.1m in fourth-quarter and the firm invested close to $192.4 m in 648,000 Biogen shares.

Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Favorite Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio value rose to $242bn from $215bn compared to a year ago. Its three largest holdings make up 52% of the entire portfolio. Along with the addition of Kroger and Biogen, Berkshire Hathaway increased its position in oil and gas business Occidental Petroleum and Candaian energy concern Suncor while declined its investments in financial firms Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Travelers, and energy giant Phillips 66. Below are the Warren Buffet’s top 10 stocks:

  1. Delta Air Lines [NYSE: DAL]

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 70,910,456

Approximate value: $4 billion

  1. Moody’s [NYSE: MCO)

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 24,669,778

Approximate value: $6 billion

  1. US Bancorp [NYSE: USB]

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 132,459,618

Approximate value: $8 billion

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan Chase

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 59,514,932

Approximate value: $8 billion

  1. Kraft Heinz [NYSE: KHC]

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 325,634,818

Approximate value: $10 billion

  1. Wells Fargo [NYSE: WFC]

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 323,212,918

Approximate value: $17 billion

  1. American Express [NYSE: AXP]

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 151,610,700

Approximate value: $19 billion

  1. Coca-Cola [NYSE: KO]

coca-cola company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 400 million

Approximate value: $22 billion

  1. Bank of America [NYSE: BAC)

Bank of America CEO Shares His Vision for a Cashless Society

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 925,008,600

Approximate value: $33 billion

  1. Apple [NASDAQ: AAPL)

Apple stock price

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 245,155,566

Approximate value: $72 billion

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 21, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com