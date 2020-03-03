TikTok Surpasses 40 Million Daily Active Users Globally

Video-sharing social networking service TikTok has now surpassed the 40 million mark active daily users worldwide. Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that as of January 2020, TikTok had 41.27 million daily active users on both iOS and Android platforms globally.

TikTok is a mobile app that allows users to post short videos, usually 15 seconds long in what is known as fast entertainment. The app is popular among teenagers of all genders with a presence in 155 countries and 75 languages.

By January 2020, a majority of TikTok’s users were on Android. Notably, TikTok is among the top trending applications on Google play store with over half a billion downloads to date. By January 2020, the Android app had 33.01 million active users representing a growth of about 2.8% from December 2019’s 32.07 million users.

Daily Active Users (DAU) refers to the audience who uses TikTok on a daily basis. Overall, the number of users is way higher.

Between January 2019 and January 2010, the number of TikTok’s daily active users on Android has grown by about 16%. In January 2019, the service had already registered 27.71 million active daily users on Android alone.

From May 2019, the number of TikTok’s daily active users embarked on steady growth after experiencing a slump from January 2019 to April 2019. Furthermore, since launching in January 2017, Tik Tok’s daily active users for Android have grown by a whopping 87.5%.

TikTok’s growth among Android users has also been replicated on its iOS platform. By January 2020, TikTok’s daily active users on both iPhones and iPads were 8.26 million representing a growth of 11.74% from the December 2019 figures. By the close of last year, TikTok’s iOS platform had 7.29 million daily active users, a growth of about 6.7%.

Since launching the iOS platform in January 2017, the number of daily active users has been growing steadily with the highest yearly growth being recorded between January 2019 and January 2020. During this period, the app’s daily active users grew by an impressive 25%.

TikTok’s Penetration in the US Market

TikTok which is popular across the world has seen more traction in the United States. Based on recent year’s growth, the platform is projected to keep growing in the coming years across the US market. In 2018, the TikTok’s US users stood at 18.8 million, which later grew by 49.9% in 2019 to record 37.2 million users.

In 2020, it is projected that the users across the US will grow by 18% to register 45.4 million users. In the next one year, TikTok US users are projected to be 52.2 million, a growth of 13% from 2020. By 2022, TikTok users across the states are projected to be 55.8 million a yearly growth of about 6%. By 2023, the figures are set to be at 58.3 million users, a growth of 4.2%.

Data indicates that more than half of TikTok users in the United States are on the Android platform with females representing 56.5% while 43.5% on the platform are male.

A review of the TikTok US daily active users shows a majority are under generation Z, mostly teenagers. By January 2020, 37.2% of the Android daily active users were aged between 10-19 years old. This age group was followed by users between 20-29 years old at 26.3%.

Elsewhere TikTok Android daily active users also ranged between ages 30-39 at 16.7%. At the same time, users aged between 40-49 years old are 13.8%. The oldest generation on the platform is aged 50 years and more at 5.6%.

Upon launching, TikTok’s target audience was teenagers and this is reflected by the statistics on the age group of users. Based on numbers alone, TikTok is competing with the top social platforms like Instagram. The platform is attractive to users because it is geared towards content creators, while Instagram is geared more towards the general social media public image.

However, TikTok’s growth in the United States might face obstacles from rivals like Facebook and Instagram. For instance, the two platforms upgraded their apps to beat competition from Snapchat. Already, Instagram has added features to its Boomerang looping effect that resembles TikTok’s video editing tools.

Furthermore, concerns regarding TikTok’s censorship, data privacy, and brand safety may hamper its steady growth in the US. It is important to note that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company ByteDance, something that might be viewed as a potential threat to national security in the US.