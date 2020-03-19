LearnBonds.com

General Motors Stock Dips 55% this Year – Will carmaker Extend Slide After Plant Closures?

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 19, 2020

General Motors stock

General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock continued its downward trend after it agreed to close its US car plants to protect workers in the face of a slowing economy hit by coronavirus. The move came less than a day after the Detroit Three –  General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler – had agreed to reduced shifts and worker numbers to keep the plant running.

General Motors expects to shut down its plants until the end of this month. Its peer Ford also announced to close plants in Canada and Mexico as well.

The closures across North America, Canada and Mexico would impact 25 final-assembly factories; 11 factories belong to General Motors followed by eight factories to Ford and six of Fiat Chrysler’s.

“[United Auto Union] UAW members, their families, and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” said UAW President Rory Gamble.

General Motors stock price hit the lowest level since its post-bankruptcy return in 2009. Its shares are currently trading around $16 with expectations for a further decline in the coming days due to production halts across the world. The massive drop in consumer demand is among the biggest contributor to the share price selloff. Last month General Motors generated earnings of $105m in the latest quarter while expectations for fiscal 2020 turned bleak amid shutdowns and economic slowdown.

Along with the stock price selloff, the dividend suspension is highly likely as the company seems set to post big losses in the coming quarters. General Motors is among the biggest laggards of S&P 500 – the broader market index fell close to 30% in the last month amid sustained selling.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: siraj sarwar

    Last Updated: March 19, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com