rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Facebook earnings preview: lockdown profits rise, but global advertising budgets under pressure

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: April 28, 2020

Big tech firms are lined up to report earnings this week and Facebook is among them, posting its first-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue growth to ease at the Menlo Park-based social media giant, as firms cut their marketing budgets due to the recent economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though lockdown measures have contributed to an increase the company’s user base and the usage of its popular platform, including Instagram and Whatsapp, analysts expect a drop in revenues as Facebook completely relies on advertising for revenue.

Bryan White, an equity analyst from Monness Crespi Hardt, has cut his revenue forecast for Facebook’s first-quarter revenues to $16.9bn, down from $18.47bn he first anticipated.

White’s estimates are possibly in the lower end of Wall Street forecasts, as analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha estimate Facebook’s revenues will come in at $17.5bn, while others pooled by Zacks are forecast sales of $17.2bn.

Shebly Seyrafi from FBN Securities recently dropped his earnings per share estimate for the quarter from to $1.79 from her earlier view of $2.04, citing the fact that Facebook, led by co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (pictured), generates half of its revenues from the US, Canada, and Europe, all of which have seen a significant deceleration in their economic activity as a result of the virus.

This forecast seems to be in line with the consensus earnings per share of 11 analysts pooled by Zacks, who have set Facebook’s earnings per share for the quarter at $1.72.

FB stock chart

This would result in a 104% jump compared to $0.85 the company reported a year ago, even though that quarter was affected by a one-time $3bn charge the company took on potential legal expenses derived from the Federal Trade Commission probe it faced. After adjusting that non-recurring charge, actual growth would be around 2%.

Facebook shares have been rallying ahead of the company’s quarterly report and accumulate a 9.8% gain since April 21, even though the stock is still losing 8.7% so far this year as a result of the sell-off triggered by the health emergency on 20 February.

You can browse our selection of featured stock brokers to buy Facebook shares, or you can also trade ETFs that track tech companies including Facebook, Apple, and Google to benefit from the positive performance of the industry as a whole.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Alejandro Arrieche

    Last Updated: April 28, 2020

    Alejandro Arrieche

    Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com