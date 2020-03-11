LearnBonds.com

Exxon Mobil Stock tumbles to 16-Year Low, Dow Jones slides on Saudi Aramco production upgrade

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 11, 2020

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock is among the biggest losers of Dow Jones Industrial Average amid the broader stock market volatility and oil prices crash. Exxon shares lost more than 15 per cent after Saudi Arabia said it would boost production as part of its escalating oil price war with Russia.

Exxon Mobil stock was struggling well before the latest oil crash; the stock is down close to 40 per cent in the last three months – currently standing at the lowest level since 2004.

XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation daily Stock Chart

The US giant’s outlook turned bleaker after Saudi Aramco said the Ministry of Energy directed it yesterday to boost the oil production to 13m barrels per day from a previous range of 12.3m.  This is the confirmation that Saudi Arabia practically started price and market share war with other biggest producers like Russia.

The price of crude reversed gains that it had generated in Tuesday trading. The Brent crude fell to $35 a barrel from the last closing of $38 a barrel while US WTI is hovering around $33 a barrel. Meanwhile, the market analysts are unsure about where the bottom of this latest selloff lies.

“Given persistent lack of clarity, markets will likely continue to signal their discomfort,” said Flavia Cheong, head of equities for the Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments.”We don’t think the market has yet priced in the worst-case scenarios.”

Dow Jones Industrial Average future plunged almost 2 per cent after closing 4.5 per cent higher in Tuesday trading. Exxon Mobil stock along with other oil producers are leading the losses. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures are also pointing losses after Saudi Armco’s statement.

The stock markets across Asia lodged losses while London stock indices are showing gains due to a 0.5 per cent rate cut from the Bank of England.

Market players are betting for another rate cut from US Federal Reserves considering the looming threats to the global economy.

“A global shock economy suggests that policymakers will need to step in more forcefully, and the US Federal Reserve should cut interest rates again, with other central banks following their lead,” said Gilhooly, senior emerging markets economist for Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Find more information about how to buy and trade stocks in our stock trading guide here.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 11, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com