Blockchain Social Media Platform Voice Appoints Forbes Exec as CEO

Voice, the social media platform that’s being pushed as the main one for Block.one’s EOS platform, has brought on Salah Zalatimo as the new CEO, according to a blog post from the company. Zalatimo was also the global Chief Digital Officer at Forbes. Zalatimo will officially enter their position on January 20th this year.

As you may know, Voice is meant to focus on user identities and verified knowledge instead of the fake news and bots that run rampant on traditional social media today. Participants on the platform will earn what are called Voice tokens for doing things such as engaging with other users or making posts.

Speaking on the matter is Brendan Blumer, the CEO at Block.one, who says:

“Salah is a rare combination of product and media talent enriched by an entrepreneurial past. His experience in creating state-of-the-art content monetization and publishing tools makes him uniquely qualified to lead Voice. As users enter an era of being rewarded for their contributions to social networks, we believe it’s also important to focus on equipping creators with tools used by the world’s most successful journalists.”

Zalatimo also shared some thoughts on the matter, stating:

“I’ve spent my entire career in digital media driving innovation by helping major content creators harness the newest technologies as competitive advantages. Blockchain is becoming a clear driver of digital media product innovation, and Voice’s tokenized design presents a fundamentally better way of empowering content creators and participants; a new generation of decentralized media is on the horizon. I am delighted to be a part of this effort.”

Recently, LearnBonds reported on the EOS platform’s rating being lowered on Weiss Crypto Ratings due to centralization. Voice is expected to go into beta next year.