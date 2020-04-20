LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Alibaba to Invest $28bn in Cloud Services, Stock lifts almost 15% in a Month

Avatar

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: April 20, 2020

Alibaba

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) said it will invest $28bn into its cloud infrastructure over the next three years as demand for services like live streaming and video conferencing increases. The Chinese e-commerce giant had generated year over year cloud revenue growth of 62% in the latest quarter while working from home policies amid the coronavirus outbreak has raised the demand for its cloud products in the last two months.

The huge investment of $28bn, which is more than the $23bn the company made in revenue over the latest quarter. Alibaba is a leading cloud provider in the Asia Pacific market, according to data body Gartner.

“By increasing our investment on cloud infrastructure and fundamental technologies, we hope to continue providing world-class, trusted computing resources to help businesses speed up the recovery process, and offer cloud-based intelligent solutions to support their digital transformation in the post-pandemic world,” Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and chief technology officer of Alibaba Group,  said.

Alibaba holds 46% of the Chinese cloud market share based on research firm Canalys data, well above from Tencent Cloud and Baidu Cloud market share of 18% and 8.8%, respectively. The health emergency has increased the demand for Alibaba’s products like DingTalk, a workplace chat app used by both businesses and schools.

Alibaba stock price has recovered the majority of losses from March low; the stock trades slightly below its 52-weeks high of $231. Whats more bullish indicators are making it one of the favorite stock for day traders.

Broker KeyBanc has provided a price target of $255, implying a significant upside from the current level of $209 a share. Its analyst Hans Chung believes the Chinese e-commerce giant is likely to extend the momentum due to the “strong desire for online sales.

You can checkout out our featured stockbrokers if you are interested in buying shares of Alibaba. 

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Siraj Sarwar

    Last Updated: April 20, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com