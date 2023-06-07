rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

After Supercharging, Musk Offers to Open up Tesla Self-Driving Tech to Others

mohitoberoi@test.com'

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: June 7, 2023

tesla self driving

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said that he is happy to open up the company’s self-driving technology to other automakers. Last month only Tesla said that starting next year it would open up 12,000 of its Superchargers for Ford vehicles.

Musk, who has reclaimed his position as the world’s richest person said Tesla wants to be “as helpful as possible” while responding to General Motors CEO Mary Barra who said that EVs priced between $30,000-$40,000 won’t be profitable until the end of the decade.

Notably, the EV operations of both Ford and General Motors are losing money. While Ford expects its EV business to lose a whopping $3 billion this year, General Motors expects its EV business to be profitable only by 2025.

Ford backed out from fully autonomous cars

That said, when it comes to self-driving tech, Ford and General Motors have taken divergent paths. Last year, Ford backed out from L4 autonomous driving and wrote off its $2.7 billion investment in Argo AI.

During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Doug Field, Ford’s chief advanced product development and technology officer said, “Commercialization of L4 autonomy, at scale, is going to take much longer than we previously expected.”

Field added, “L2+ and L3 driver assist technologies have a larger addressable customer base, which will allow it to scale more quickly, and profitability.”

Autonomous driving companies are burning a lot of cash

Notably, autonomous driving companies are burning a lot of cash and according to Ford’s CEO Jim Farley despite spending a cumulative $100 billion no player in the industry has been able to figure out a profitable business model.

That said, General Motors is not backing out from autonomous driving and has a subsidiary Cruise which among others counts Microsoft as an investor.

Alphabet too has an autonomous subsidiary named Waymo while Apple has long been rumored to be working on EVs and autonomous driving under a project code-named “Titan.”

Musk offers to open up Tesla self-driving to others

In a tweet, Musk said “Now, we are enabling other companies to use our Supercharger network. Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology.”

Last month Musk and Farley announced the Supercharging collaboration in a live Twitter Space.

The partnership between the two companies goes beyond the agreement and Ford said that its next generation of vehicles which would be launched towards the middle of the decade would have charging ports compatible with Tesla which would eliminate the need for adapters while charging the vehicles.

Farley pointed to the different charging ports in EVs and said, “It seems totally ridiculous that we have an infrastructure problem, and we can’t even agree on what plug to use.”

He added, “I think the first step is to work together in a way we haven’t, probably with the new EV brands and the traditional auto companies.”

Tesla’s self-driving has been controversial

Meanwhile, Tesla’s self-driving has been controversial including the very terminology FSD or “full self-driving” as the technology is nowhere near fully autonomous as the name might suggest.

In February, Tesla recalled 362,758 vehicles due to safety concerns over the FSD software. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Transport Safety Administration), the affected vehicles can “act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

Tesla recalled several cars this year

The safety recall report added, “the driver is responsible for operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (e.g., steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle.”

Tesla did an over-the-air update to address the issue. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that it was not a “recall.” Musk, who also owns Twitter, tweeted, “The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!”

Other criticisms of Tesla self-driving

During the Super Bowl earlier this year, Dawn Project released a 30-second ad that criticized FSD’s allegedly deceptive marketing. The video showed a Tesla Model 3 allegedly running on FSD and said, “Tesla Full Self-Driving will run down a child in a school crosswalk, swerve into oncoming traffic, hit a baby in a stroller, go straight past stopped school buses, ignore do not enter signs and even drive on the wrong side of the road.”

Last year, former US presidential candidate Ralph Nader called for a ban on FSD. Nader said, “I am calling on federal regulators to act immediately to prevent the growing deaths and injuries from Tesla manslaughtering crashes with this technology.”

The NHTSA is investigating several cases of fatal crashes allegedly involving the FSD.

There have been multiple instances of Tesla cars ramming into stationary emergency vehicles – including one such incident in 2023.

Tesla stock has doubled in 2023

Despite all the noise and controversies, TSLA stock has doubled in 2023 and is among the best-performing S&P 500 stock. The stock tumbled on the first trading day of 2023 after it missed Q4 2022 delivery estimates, but has since rebounded.

Last year Tesla raised the FSD price by 50% to $15,000 and Musk believes that the software’s price would eventually rise to $100,000.

Bulls like Cathie Wood like Tesla stock for its software capabilities. She incidentally expects TSLA stock to rise to $2,000 by 2026 under her base case scenario.

Her target price would imply a market cap of around $5 trillion. Apple, which is the biggest company globally hit a market cap of $3 trillion last year but hasn’t been able to hit the milestone since then.

That said, Tesla opening up its self-driving tech to other companies would help the company increase its revenues as well as profitability.

Musk has previously said that the software business is very profitable and the revenues almost entirely flow to the gross profits.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission on real stocks

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Stash

Rating

What we like

  • Sign up today and get $5 free
  • Fractals Available
  • Paypal Available

Min Deposit

$0

Charge per Trade

$1 to $9 PCM

Rating

Visit Now

Investing in financial markets carries risk, you have the potential to lose your total investment.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Shares999
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European Stocks
  • EFTs
  • IPOs
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 $1 - $9 per month
  • NASDAQ $1 - $9 per month
  • DAX $1 - $9 per month
  • Facebook $1 - $9 per month
  • Alphabet $1 - $9 per month
  • Telsa $1 - $9 per month
  • Apple $1 - $9 per month
  • Microsoft $1 - $9 per month

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: 07 June 2023

mohitoberoi@test.com'

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. He has completed his MBA with finance a major. He has over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last eight years and has written over 7,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.