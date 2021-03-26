rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Infrastructure stocks keep surging as Biden could soon reveal further details of his plan

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: March 26, 2021

US infrastructure

Since the pandemic hit, infrastructure stocks have provided sound returns for investors, possibly as market participants have been expecting a ramp-up in fiscal spending as a way to bolster employment in the aftermath of the virus crisis.

Stocks of companies like Deere & Company (DE), Caterpillar (CAT), along with Global X’s US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) have been among the most benefitted from this boom with their performance going through the rough. Deere alone yielded investors a 58% return last year.

President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” campaign pitch has kept fueling hopes that the government will boost its infrastructure spending in the near future, although an actual deal in Congress might still be at a very early stage of the process.

That said, now that the administration has managed to secure the approval of another round of COVID-19 stimulus, chances are that Biden’s team will start to lock-and-load to get an infrastructure bill moving, eyeing a potential $4 trillion figure that should primarily be funded by issuing US municipal bonds.

President Biden will reportedly reveal the specific details of a bill next week when he travels to Pittsburgh, while Wall Street seems optimistic about the impact that these investments could have in the country’s economy – especially from the perspective of further aiding the US in bouncing back from the pandemic fallout.

Jim Baird from, Chief Investment Officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, stated: “If we get a sizable package through, it would contribute further to the already positive economic rebound that we are seeing and the belief that stronger fiscal support for the economy could continue in the coming years”.

In the current political environment, an infrastructure bill possibly has more chances than ever to get approval in Congress, although that doesn’t mean that there will not be obstacles on the road to get there.

One of the hurdles, according to political experts, is the wide range of areas that could be covered by ‘infrastructure’. In this regard, people tend to immediately think on roads and bridges but there are many other areas to consider including housing, agriculture, energy – including Biden’s green initiative – and even buildings.

The scope that a bill of this nature would have is one of the things that the White House still has to clarify to get the debate started, as the main issue is that both Republicans and even certain Democratic members of Congress have different views about which of these areas should be prioritized if a bill were to be passed.

Is it too late to invest in infrastructure stocks?

infrastructure stocks performance YTD
Infrastructure stocks YTD performance – Source: Koyfin

Despite the latest remarkable jump in the share price of companies that could be benefitted from a ramp-up in infrastructure spending, valuations don’t necessarily seem as stretched as they could be, especially when compared to companies in other high-growth areas of the market like technology.

For example, Deere & Company shares are currently valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23 even though analysts expect that the firm’s earnings per share could jump 2.5x by 2023 – which represents a 34% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

If those forecasts were to materialize, John Deere’s share price could jump to at least $420, which represents a 14% jump compared to yesterday’s closing price of $366.80 per share.

Meanwhile, the market is expecting that Caterpillar might double its earnings during that same period, with the firm currently trading at 27 times its next-twelve-months earnings. That gives us an annual CAGR of 26% and a price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 1, which is a decent multiple for value investors.

For Caterpillar, share price appreciation could be around 19% over the next 3 years at least if those targets were to be hit.

Finally, one way to get exposure to companies that could benefit from an upcoming infrastructure bill is through Global X’s US Infrastructure exchange-traded fund (ETF), which trades under the ticker PAVE.

The fund holds a diversified basket of more than 100 companies, with its top ten holdings accounting for only 30% of the fund’s assets.

In the past 12 months, this ETF has taken inflows of around $1.65 billion which is roughly 82% of the $2.02 billion it currently oversees for investors.

Last year, the fund delivered a 19.7% gain for investors while it has also reported a strong 14.3% year-to-date gain.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: 26 March 2021

Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish