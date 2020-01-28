American automotive and energy company Tesla increased car delivery productivity by 40% in 2019 in comparison to 2018. Data gathered by LearnBonds.com shows that in 2019, Tesla delivered a total of 367,200 vehicles worldwide. This was an increase of about 40% compared to 2018’s 244,920 cars.

The highest number of car deliveries was recorded in the last quarter of 2019 at 112,000 cars, an increase of 13.3% from the third quarter which had 97,000 cars. In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 95,200 cars. This was a significant increase of 33.8% from the first quarter which recorded 63,000 cars.

Generally, Tesla sold more cars in 2019 than it did in the previous two years combined.

The data indicates that since 2016, Tesla’s car productivity has been steadily rising due to the high demand for electric cars. In 2016, the firm delivered 53,690 cars which increased by 47.8 % (49,330 cars) in 2017.

The increasing demand for Tesla cars can be attributed to the popularity of the Model 3 sedan.

Rising Model 3 popularity

Interestingly, in the fourth quarter of 2017 only 1,550 units of Tesla Model 3 were sold. In the last quarter of 2018, the units sale increased by 97.5% at 63,150 Model 3 cars. The increasing demand for model three trotted along in the last quarter of 2019 where 92,550 cars were sold.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the firm was on course to shift the model’s new markets for the car in Europe and China. He noted that spinning up deliveries of the high-volume Model 3 in those markets was the most difficult logistics problem.

On the other hand, deliveries for the Model X / S have been dropping since 2017. By the fourth quarter, Tesla had delivered 28,320 models, which dropped by 2.7% a similar period in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Tesla only managed to sell 19,450 cars of Model X / S.

In comparison to the best selling cars and SUVs in the United States in 2019, Tesla’s Model 3 ranked in the 19th position with 161,100 units sold. The Toyota Rav 4 was the most sold vehicle at 448,068 to represent a percentage difference of 64%.

Other models that outsold Tesla include Honda CRV (384,168), Nissa Rogue (350,447), Chevrolet Equinox (346,049), Toyota Camry (336,978, Honda Civic (325,650), Toyota Corolla (304,850), Honda Accord (267,567), Jeep Grand Cherokee (242,969) and Toyota Highlander (239,437)

In terms of the 2019 Market share, Tesla still holds a mere 1.1%. General Motors dominated the market at 16.9%, followed by Ford Motor Company (14.1%), Toyota Motor Corporation (14%), FCA/Chrysler Group (13%) and Honda Motor Company (9.5%)

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) market cap recently topped $100 billion for the first time, capping a dramatic rally. With a rising valuation, Tesla is expected to increase the number of cars delivered in the coming years.

Tesla Projected Car Deliveries

In 2019, Tesla surpassed the 360,000 to 400,000 deliveries forecast for the year, and by the fourth quarter of 2020, California based firm is projected to deliver at least half a million vehicles in 2020.

The demand might be fueled by increasing demand for electric cars and Tesla’s recent strong performance compared to competitors. The newly launched facility in Shanghai China will help Tesla feed the appetite for electric cars in the region.