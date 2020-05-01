Wall Street racks up best month in more than three decades, US economy data worst since 2008

US stocks ended April in the red after recording their best month in 33 years, as investors locked in profits in light of worst-than-expected economic data.

The S&P 500 slide 0.9% to end yesterday’s session trading at 2,912, while the Dow Jones dropped 1.2% to close the month at 24,345.

The strong monthly performance of US stocks was fueled by expectations the economy will begin to recove from crushing restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. There was positive clinical trial news for virus treatments from biotech firms Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA).

The Fed’s $2trn financial stimulus also contributed to the rally, after the US central bank announced that it was ready to do “whatever it takes” to keep the country’s economy afloat.

The three major US indexes, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, rebounded from their 23 March bottoms, after a sell-off triggered by the coronavirus health emergency shook off more than 35% of their value.

By the end of the month, the S&P 500 accumulated a 12.7% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) recorded a 11% jump. Nasdaq, the US tech-heavy index, advanced by 15.2% as US tech businesses including Google, Facebook, Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft, and Spotify reported strong earnings that beat analyst’s estimates.

However, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), reported a 4.8% quarterly drop in the country’s gross domestic product, higher than the 3.5% decline that analysts were expecting for the quarter. This was the fastest rate the US economy had shrank since the 2008 financial crisis.

This contrasting performance between the financial markets and mainstream economy has caught the attention of stock analysts. Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management commented: “We’ve had a tremendous run but we’ve had the worst economic data since the Great Depression”.

Nolte added: “Business and earnings might not be snapping back as quickly as the v-shaped recovery on Wall Street would imply”.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s month-end sell-off seems to follow a risk-off strategy from investors seeking to lock in these monthly profits, as the second quarters poses greater risks for the stability of the stock market.