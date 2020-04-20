US earnings season: Market volatility gains expected to bypass TD Ameritrade

America’s’ leading retail online trading broker is expected to post revenues of $1.41bn, down 3% from the year-ago quarter on Wednesday, despite volatile markets due to the coronavirus, which normally boost trading volumes and fees.

The business, led by chief executive Steve Boyle (pictured), is expected to post second-quarter earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year fall of 6.5%.

Ahead of the results, Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a hold rating on TD Ameritrade stock (AMTD) last week, setting a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed on Friday at $36.04.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Over the last two years, TD Ameritrade has beaten earnings per share estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time, giving investors something to hope for later this week.