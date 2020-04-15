US earnings season: Coronavirus will test whether banks stand on solid foundations

Investors are anticipating the results that big banks are about to report during their earnings briefings this week. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported earlier in the week, Citigroup, Bank of America and US Bancorp reporting on Wednesday, Bank of New York Mellon on Thursday and Citizens Bank on Friday.

Bank stocks have taken a dramatic dip since the start of this year as the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the longest economic expansion in US history. Struggling businesses across sectors have laid off millions of workers and tapped bank credit lines. Not even an unprecedented $2trn stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, with cash and assistance for citizens and businesses has been able to offset the severity of the economic impact.

Investors will be looking out for how banks in the US will respond to a toxic combination of problems sparked by the pandemic. Historically low interest rates combined with rocketing joblessness that has grown by more than 16 million over the last three weeks have affected what lenders can charge for loans and whether people have the cash to service existing debt.