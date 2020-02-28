Uber’s court battle to operate in London set for July

The court date for Uber’s appeal of its London ban is set for 6 July, after a judge decided that the capital’s largest taxi union can take part in the case.

Emma Arbuthnot, the Chief Magistrate of England and Wales, ruled yesterday that the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA) is an “interested party”, which allows it to access documents and make submissions.

General secretary of the LTDA Steve McNamara said: “As the voice of London taxi drivers for nearly 50 years, we will be vigorously opposing this outrageous appeal and defending the best interests of Londoners. We will be scrutinising all court documents and making our own submissions to make sure that Uber can’t pull the wool over anybody’s eyes.”

Uber’s licensing problems

Uber, led by chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, lost its licence to operate in November, after Transport for London (TfL) said it was “not fit and proper” firm to operate a taxi service.

TfL concerns were over the ride-hailing firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences, how drivers’ medical certificates were obtained, how criminal record checks were carried out and its use of technology which allegedly helped it evade law enforcement officials.

The firm is allowed to operate pending its appeal.

Uber, which has a market value of S56bn on the New York Stock Exchange, serves 3.5 million customers in London and has about 45,000 drivers in the capital, a key market for the firm.

The Silicon Valley company, founded in 2009, business faces battles in major cities around the world over safety concerns and what is seen as an unfair advantage by traditional licenced taxi drivers. it is banned in 11 other countries, such as Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, and even in large parts of Oregon.

Uber is able to offer low fares because its drivers are considered contractors and are not liable for sick pay and other benefits.