LearnBonds.com

Twitter Stock Breaks Tight Trading Range Amid Strong User Growth

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 8, 2020

Twitter stock

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock price surged more than 5 per cent after beating fourth-quarter revenue estimates. The high double-digit boost in users helped in enhancing investor’s sentiments in TWTR share price. The outlook for the first quarter stands in line with the analysts’ estimates. TWTR share price also received higher price targets from several market pundits.

Twitter stock jumped to $38 level for the first time in the past five months. TWTR share price traded in a tight range of $29 to $33 in the past few months. The stock had hit the highest level of $45 at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

TWTR Twitter, Inc. daily Stock Chart

Fourth Quarter Revenue Beat and User Growth Boosted Twitter Stock   

The Internet Content & Information Company generated more than $1bn in quarterly revenue for the first time in history. Its fourth-quarter revenue of $1.1bn increased $12.45ml compared to analysts’ estimates. Its revenue grew 10.8 per cent year over year in the fourth quarter. Twitter added 7ml users in the fourth quarter relative to the previous quarter, up significantly from the 2M net add estimate.

We reached a new milestone in Q4 with quarterly revenue in excess of $1 billion, reflecting steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in US advertising,” said Ned Segal, Twitter’s CFO.

The consolidated revenue for fiscal 2019 came in at $3.46bn, representing growth of 14% year-over-year. The company also reported a considerable increase in earnings when compared to the previous period.

The Market Pundits are Optimistic

Susquehanna raised the TWTR share price target to $47 with Positive ratings. The firm is showing confidence in healthy ad results along with revenue growth due to events like the Olympics and 2020 elections. BofA sticks to a Buy rating with the price target of $43. The market pundits believe Twitter’s strategy of providing a more personalized service for both consumers and advertisers is likely to help in sustaining the financial growth momentum.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 8, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com