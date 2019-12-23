Twilio Stock Price Selloff is a Buying Opportunity

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock price plunged massively after hitting an all-time high of $150 at the beginning of the second half of 2019. Fortunately, market pundits are viewing the TWLO share price selloff as a buying opportunity for the value investors.

Analysts are highlighting confidence in its extensive penetration in cloud markets. Although TWLO share price is off almost 30% from an all-time high of $150, the stock price is still up 200% in the last twenty-four months.

Investors are considering it among the best growth stocks for 2020; they are presenting multiple catalysts to strengthen their bullish stance.

Buy Twilio Stock Price on Dip

The majority of analysts are bullish over the future fundamentals of TWLO share price. For instance, Bank of America has provided a stock price target of $138 with a Buy rating.

Its analyst Nikolay Beliov says the selloff in the share price appears like an attractive buying opportunity. The analyst said, “36%-40% increase in FY2020 as “doable”, as comps should get easier after Q1 2020.”

In addition, RBC has also presented a bright outlook for CPaaS Company. The firm sets a $125 price target for Twilio stock price. RBC analyst Alex Zukin claims “multiple growth catalysts in FY20 with no macro or demand concerns and a stable competitive environment.”

Strong Growth Trends Supports TWLO Share Price

The company has been growing its revenue at a sharp pace. Its third-quarter revenue of $295 million increased by 75% compared to the year-ago period. The cloud communication platform reported 172,092 active customer accounts at the end of latest quarter, up considerably from 61,153 active customer accounts in the year-ago period.

The company expects to extend the revenue growth trend into the coming quarters. It anticipates fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $314 million, up from $295 million in the previous quarter. The revenues are likely to cross $1 billion mark for the full year. By and large, the market trends along with fourth-quarter outlook support Twilio stock price upside momentum.