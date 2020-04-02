The pandemic and a price war may lead to oil plunging below zero, say analysts

The collapse in oil demand, caused by a price war and the coronavirus pandemic, has left oil producers facing the possibility of being forced to give crude away as they run out of space to store an unprecedented glut of crude.

The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has led to an increase in production, which has already sent oil crashing to 18-year lows.

But the health emergency has seen a growing number of countries effectively shut down their borders and bring entire industries to a halt, in a bid to contain the disease. This means that storage facilities, refineries, terminals, ships and pipelines eventually could hit capacity — something that hasn’t happened since 1998, according to Goldman Sachs.

This could lead to traded crude prices hitting zero, and then falling into negative territory, where producers pay to have their crude taken off their hands.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned the outcome of the coronavirus outbreak is “extremely negative for oil prices and is sending landlocked crude prices into negative territory.”