LearnBonds.com

Tesla Stock Price is Flying Towards $400, $500 in View for 2020

December 16, 2019 siraj sarwar 0
Tesla stock price

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price bounced back sharply after experiencing downside volatility at the beginning of this month. The shares rebounded from $330 range to an all-time high of $386 after reports of 500K production from Gigafactory.

In addition, bullish comments from Morgan Stanley are adding to investor’s sentiments. Tesla shares grew more than 14% in the past five days alone; the stock is flying towards $400 level for the first time in history. The demand for EV is likely to grow at an immense pace in the coming years.

This is because of consumers move towards electric vehicles. Moreover, governments all over the world are also planning to persuade people to use EV’s in order to combat pollution and global warming.

TSLA Tesla, Inc. daily Stock Chart

Gigafactory 4 Production could Hit 500k Per Year

Tesla announced that they are seeking to produce a 500K electric vehicle from Gigafactory 4 that is situated on the outskirts of Berlin. The factory will help in creating 10,000 jobs. On the other hand, its Gigafactory 3 in China has already started production.

Tesla says it expects to produce close to 1K Model 3 cars each week from Gigafactory 3 by the end of the year. Above all, Tesla’s Model 3 is added to a list of vehicles that are likely to receive subsidies and tariff exemptions.

Analysts Started Presenting $500 Case for Tesla Stock Price

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas increased Tesla’s stock price target to $500 after the launch of Cybertruck. The analyst said, “We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment in H1 2020 but question the sustainability.”

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, is showing confidence in the future fundamentals of EV maker. The firm said, “We believe Tesla is leading in the areas that will likely define the future of carmaking – software, and electrification.” Moreover, the company’s strategy of moving towards profitability is likely to contribute to share price appreciation in fiscal 2020.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.
Avatar

siraj sarwar
Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com