Tesla Rolls Out First China-Made Model 3 Electric Vehicles

United States Automaker, Tesla, has rolled out its Model 3 electric cars just a year after setting up the car’s manufacturing plant. The $2 billion manufacturing plant, was established in Shanghai, China, a year ago. This is going down as a record in the industry to deliver just under a year of establishing a manufacturing plant.

Tesla began the rollout process on Monday when the company gave 15 electric Tesla cars to 15 employees who have paid for the cars earlier. The event was even more colorful when one of the employees took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 sedans are available for $50,000 (355, 800 yuans) before subsidies. However, the imported standard range model costs $40,000, while the longer-range models would be sold at 439,000 in the U.S.

Tesla setting high targets for both U.S and Chinese Markets

As part of its long-term goal of having a big impact on the Chinese market, Tesla set out to establish its Shanghai-based plant, which is almost a year ago. The car manufacturer also wants to reduce the impact of the Chine-US trade war. With this development, the company has bolstered its significant presence in the Chinese market.

In the past, when the automaker doesn’t have any car manufacturing plant in China, it imported all the cars it sold to China. But that has now changed, as Chinese residents can buy affordable Tesla cars without the usual importation costs.

Tao Lin, Tesla’s Vice President, commented that the Tesla Model 3 cars manufactured in China would, henceforth, start running on the major roads in China. He made this statement at the delivery ceremony, which was attended by Chinese government officials and employees of the company in China.

Achievement a result of strong support from the Chinese government

Wang Hao, general manager of the Shanghai-based plant, reiterated the company’s desire to conclude the deliveries of the Model 3 sedan cars in January.

This landslide achievement was possible because of the cooperation the car company has received from the Chinese government, according to Wang. The support has encouraged Tesla to speed up its plans across all production units. As it stands, Tesla now has the first foreign-owned car manufacturing plant in China.

Just last year, Tesla sold about 1.3 million energy-efficient vehicles in China. The company has been using an aggressive marketing technique, offering showroom parties and events in the world’s biggest market for electric cars.

Tesla is also building charging stations and service centres in the country to offer standardized after-sales services. It plans to increase the number of fast-charging stations and service centres in China. It’s also planning to increase its entire workforce from 600 to 1,500 employees in the country next year.

Also, Wang confirmed that the plant has been able to maintain daily production of 280 cars or production target of 1,000 cars weekly. He also revealed that the sale of the newly manufactured Sedan cars has so far been great.