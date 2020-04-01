LearnBonds.com

Streaming giant Netflix set to outperform Big Tech rivals

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: April 1, 2020

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is outperforming other US Big Tech giants as investors are betting on the world’s largest streaming service to push ahead during the coronavirus outbreak, which forces people to stay at home. Its shares rebounded sharply in the last couple of weeks; the stock is currently trading at slightly below an all-time high of $375 and are up 15% in the year to date. After a record number of streaming minutes in March, Netflix expects to generate robust growth in subscribers and user engagement in April due to lockdown measures. Although Netflix company has suspended its production activities, it claims to have enough content to keep users entertained over the next few months.

California-based Netflix this month experienced a 57% growth in downloads in Italy and a 34% jump in Spain according to the data from SensorTower. Its user growth is also high in the US, Canada, and Asia Pacific region where streaming demand surged 85% year-on-year in March.

The business is nabbing the biggest share of any streaming platform in more than 180 countries.

“Streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers’ lives right now. We have seen tremendous growth in just how much streaming is going on over the last few weeks as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent across many parts of the country,” said Scott N. Brown, head of TV product at data firm Nielsen.”

Netflix’s Spenser Confidential (pictured) has generated the largest streaming minutes while it’s other shows including On My Block and Love Is Blind has also been gaining consumer’s attention.

Netflix had added 28 million users last year despite increasing competition from Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The company’s earnings are also likely to improve amid the uptick in pricing and operation efficiencies, which will also help it in enhancing its cash flow generation potential.  The company expects it will burn $2.5bn in cash this year, an improvement from negative cash flow of $3.3bn in 2019.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: siraj sarwar

    Last Updated: April 1, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com