StakeCoins.com Announces the Launch of StakeMoon (SMOON) on PancakeSwap

StakeCoins.com, a project that seeks to become the go-to place for investors who would like to stake their cryptocurrencies without hassles, is announcing today the launch of its long-awaited StakeMoon (SMOON) token on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap following the successful pre-sale of $500,000 worth of SMOON.

From now on, investors will be able to buy and sell SMOON through this decentralized platform as its automated market maker (AMM) protocol will ensure that there is always enough liquidity to fill all trade orders.

This is the latest step in StakeCoin.com’s path to becoming the leading platform on which investors can stake their cryptocurrencies in a matter of minutes upon completing a few simple steps.

Moving forward, the team expects to be able to list SMOON in other major DEXs including Bitmart while its most important goal remains the development of its proprietary staking platform – a milestone that is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Scott Ryder, the CEO of StakeMoon, commented the following: “Allowing our investors to freely buy and sell SMOON was a top priority for the team since the get-go”.

He added: “We remain focused on achieving the expected dates set forth in our roadmap and the PancakeSwap listing further proves our ability to live up to the promises we have made to our community”.

About StakeMoon

StakeMoon is a Binance Smart Chain-based cryptocurrency that powers the upcoming StakeCoins.com staking platform. The project successfully completed the pre-sale of $500,000 worth of SMOON to develop a liquidity pool and provide the resources needed to keep advancing toward achieving its ambitious goals.

The innovative tokenomics of StakeMoon were designed to reward long-term investing while, at the same time, discouraging short-term speculative activities by imposing a 15% tax on day traders and high-frequency traders (HFTs).

A portion of the proceeds obtained from this penalization is distributed to HODLers as a dividend while the remaining portion is used to further strengthen the project’s liquidity pool.

To learn more and purchase StakeMoon tokens right now, visit https://stakecoins.com/

Website: https://stakecoins.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/StakeMoonOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stakecoins

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stakemoon/