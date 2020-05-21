rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Shopify stock almost doubles this year, signs Facebook partnership

Avatar

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: May 21, 2020

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock price has had a good run in recent years, but the shift to online resources following pandemic has added to the bullish outlook of the e-commerce company that helps businesses and individuals set up their online stores.

The Ottawa-based online platform, which went public in 2015, has partnered with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) to the launch a new Shops feature to help boost online sales. Facebook’s new Shops is a free tool that will allow consumers and retail companies greater access to Facebook’s base of 2.6 billion monthly users.

“By pairing Shopify’s platform and commerce capabilities with Facebook’s reach and scale, we are reducing the barriers to entrepreneurship and advancing the future of commerce,” said Tobi Lütke (pictured), chief executive of Shopify on Wednesday.

Shares in Shopify closed up 3.3% on Wednesday at $778. The stock has jumped by 90% this year.

Besides the latest partnership, Shopify, which hosts more than one million firms, said it has attracted new merchants over the last two months even as the coronavirus pandemic has devastated several small and medium-sized businesses.

The number of new stores jumped 62% between 13 March and 24 April compared to the previous six-week period indicates that the company will see substantial revenue growth in the second quarter, with expectations that gross merchandising volume will stay above 46%.

Its first-quarter year over year revenue growth of 47% to $470m, topped analysts’ estimates by $27m.

Shopify stock

The stronger-than-expected merchant and store growth has pushed Shopify stock trading price to an all-time high of $770 last week. Shares of Canada’s largest e-commerce company rose 2,600% since it went public in 2015, with most of the growth arrived in 2019 and extended into 2020. Its stock is up 84% year to date despite the historic stock market collapse on virus spread.

If you are interested in investing in stocks, you can review our featured stock brokers here. 

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Siraj Sarwar

    Last Updated: May 21, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com