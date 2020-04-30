rtmark
Royal Dutch Shell slashes dividend after profits plunge

Avatar

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: April 30, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) has slashed its quarterly dividend for the first time since the Second World War amid the dramatic oil prices collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the move is prudent given the bleak economic outlook, uncertain demand, and higher oil price volatility.

The board at British-Dutch oil-and-gas company has cut the quarterly dividend by 66% to $0.16 per share from an earlier dividend of $0.47. The oil price collapse early this year has cut Shell’s first-quarter replacement profit by 46% to $2.9bn from $5.3bn in the same period last year. Its first-quarter revenue declined 28% year over year to $60bn, missing the consensus estimate by $9.85bn.

Royal Dutch Shell

Its stock trading slumped by 8% to 1,336p in lunchtime trading in London, reflecting investor’s disappointment because Shell was considered as a reliable income machine for many investors and pensioners.

Shell is among the favorite holding for almost 160 retail funds and investment trusts in the UK; many pension funds have also invested in the oil giant amid its dividend growth history and steady capital appreciation.

Royal Dutch Shell

“Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said.

Royal Dutch Shell has previously suspended its share buybacks and declined its capital investment guidance to $20bn compared to earlier guidance of $25bn in wake of lower oil trading prices.

The lack of cash generation forced Shell’s executives into the decision, as its free cash flow of $1.8bn was not enough to cover the dividend payments of $3.5bn for the first quarter.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “The reduction of the dividend will inevitably grab the headlines, but Shell’s brave decision reflects a desire to hunker down and protect the business in the wake of a worsening global economic outlook and a highly unstable oil price.”

He added:  “The rebasing of the dividend should free up some $9bn over the next year. At the same time Shell is looking to reduce operational and capital expenditure by a similar amount, while expected divestments will add further grist to the financial mill, all of which will create a war chest running to nearly $30bn.”

  

    Article Info

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

