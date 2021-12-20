OnlyCam: The Decentralized Future of Adult Content

OnlyCam is a decentralized ecosystem that seeks to revolutionize the adult content industry by getting rid of the hurdles that have slowed down its growth for decades.

OnlyCam seeks to become the go-to portal for creators who would like to be compensated directly for their content. This prevents them from being abused by intermediaries that can unfairly regulate, censor, and limit the kind of content that can be streamed.

This platform’s interface goes beyond just streaming as it introduces multiple innovative layers such as a shop in which merchandise can be sold and a platform through which creators can sell adult artwork including images and video that can be minted as non-fungible tokens (NFT) to give the holder ownership over those assets.

Why OnlyCam?

The adult content industry has struggled for years with multiple obstacles and has created unfair conditions for performers.

OnlyCam has been developed to overcome those hurdles including unfair treatment from top social media platforms that prevent adult content creators from showcasing and advertising their content to others.

Moreover, via the introduction of an NFT marketplace, OnlyCam will give creators the opportunity to copyright their content. Meanwhile, performers will be compensated for their jobs directly by using the network’s native token ($ONLY) which they will be able to exchange at various decentralized exchanges.

Finally, the decentralized and largely unregulated nature of the blockchain will help performers in overcoming the cultural and regulatory challenges that have kept them off the adult industry if they reside in certain countries where this practice has been banned or considered illicit.

The 5 Platforms that Power OnlyCam

The developing team at OnlyCam plans to launch five platforms that will power the entire adult 3.0 ecosystem:

Only.cam: a streaming platform in which adult content creators can upload and showcase their videos to users who have subscribed to the platform. Content will be distributed at Only.cam and other .cam sites to maximize reach and revenues.

OnlyCam.art: an NFT marketplace where adult artwork can be sold to others by using the blockchain to mint the content so users can become owners of the assets they have bought through the platform.

OnlyCam.vip: the most exclusive content will be distributed via the premium version of Only.cam – known as OnlyCam.vip. Despite the exclusive factor, the platform will not charge creators hefty fees for publishing their content.

OnlyCam.exchange: a place to exchange the ecosystem’s native token $ONLY for any other cryptocurrency that the user would prefer to buy, sell, or hold.

OnlyCam.shop: performers and businesses will be able to sell merchandise through this niche marketplace while keeping the bulk of the revenues that they obtain from doing so.

More about $ONLY

$ONLY is the native token that powers the entire OnlyCam ecosystem. This token is powered by the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocol as this network offers lower transaction fees and faster transaction speeds compared to other alternatives.

The total supply for $ONLY will be 1 billion which will be distributed primarily during the pre-sale stage to fund the token’s locked liquidity pool and other liquidity pools for major decentralized exchanges such as PancakeSwap.

Performers and content creators will be rewarded in $ONLY coins with the funds paid by users who have registered with the platform. Additionally, revenues can also be generated through the sale of NFTs and merch via the different platforms that comprise the OnlyCam ecosystem.

Moreover, token holders can also earn passive income by HODLing as the tokenomics of $ONLY include that a portion of the token’s transaction fees imposed on selling operations will be distributed among everyone who owns $ONLY tokens.

More information about OnlyCam and $ONLY can be found here:

