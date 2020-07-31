rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Monzo sees losses double, pandemic raises ‘going concern’ doubts 

Roger Baird

Author: Roger Baird

Last Updated: July 31, 2020

UK challenger bank Monzo launches premium and free business accounts

Monzo said its annual losses doubled and added the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about the digital bank’s ability to continue as a “going concern”.

The fintech posted an annual post-tax loss of £113.8m in its 2020 accounts, up from the £47.1m of losses it posted last year, as it hired new staff and launched in the US.

The app-only lender, founded in 2015, said revenues more than tripled to £67.2m from £19.7m, as the business grew to hold more than 4.4 million customer accounts.

However, the bank said that if the ongoing health crisis continues, it would “expect to see sustained adverse impacts on income due to lower transaction and lending volumes”.

Pandemic leads to lower revenues

It added this material uncertainty would “cast significant doubt upon the group’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

The bank said: “The group is loss making and our revenue streams have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting macro-economic uncertainty.”

It added: “Regulatory reviews will also lead to stricter financial crime requirements. This may result in lower forecasted customer numbers and revenues, along with increased costs associated with correcting areas of concern.”

The London-based bank has had a tough year. Last month, Monzo’s saw its valuation slump 40% to £1.25bn as part of a £60m funding round for the London-based business. Swiss fund Reference Capital and Vanderbilt University were among the investors who took part in the round.

Monzo’s US launch

The fintech was previously valued at more than £2bn last year when it raised £113m from US startup “accelerator” Y Combinator.

Also in June, Monzo laid off 120 staff to weather the crisis and earlier this year closed a customer support office in Las Vegas.

In May, Monzo announced that co-founder Tom Blomfield (pictured) would step down as chief executive, to be replaced by new US chief executive TS Anil. The former Visa executive will take over day-to-day operations in Britain and the US, while Blomfield moved to the newly-created post of president to focus on new products.

If you’re interested in a loan, see our list of some of the best loan providers. There is also a list of loan providers for people with bad credit.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Stash

Rating

What we like

  • Sign up today and get $5 free
  • Fractals Available
  • Paypal Available

Min Deposit

$0

Charge per Trade

$1 to $9 PCM

Rating

Visit Now

Investing in financial markets carries risk, you have the potential to lose your total investment.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Shares999
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European Stocks
  • EFTs
  • IPOs
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 $1 - $9 per month
  • NASDAQ $1 - $9 per month
  • DAX $1 - $9 per month
  • Facebook $1 - $9 per month
  • Alphabet $1 - $9 per month
  • Telsa $1 - $9 per month
  • Apple $1 - $9 per month
  • Microsoft $1 - $9 per month

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Roger Baird

Last Updated: 31 July 2020

Roger Baird

Roger Baird is News Editor at Finixio. He has worked as a financial journalist for 20 years reporting on companies, capital markets and the UK economy.