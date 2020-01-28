MIAX Exchange Group Brings on Former CFTC Head to Lead Expansion Into Digital Securities

The MIAX Exchange Group, a subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc (MIH), has revealed that Mark Wetjen, a veteran in the commodities and trading industry, will become Vice President of the group to look over their expansion into Futures and Digital Securities, according to a press release.

Wetjen, who has been in the industry for 15 years, will hold a “pivotal role” as the group “expands from electronic trading of options into cash equities, futures and innovative products, including digital securities and crypto assets and derivatives.”

The exec was once Commissioner and an acting Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and working with the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation as well.

Speaking on the matter is Thomas P. Gallagher, the Chairman and CEO of MIH:

“We are very pleased to welcome such an experienced industry veteran to our executive team. Mark is a proven leader and his extensive background will be invaluable to MIH as we seek to establish our presence in the U.S. futures market and expand our product offerings.”

“MIAX has a demonstrated commitment to offering disruptive investment products and providing the marketplace with choice and innovation,” commented Wetjen himself on the position. “I’m eager to join this team to help them continue to expand their offerings to better serve their clients and advance the industry.”