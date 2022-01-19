Crypto-lottery platform Lucky Block, scheduled for release in Q2 2022, is already making waves, with investors clamouring to get involved in the platform’s pre-sale. Ending on February 1st, the pre-sale allows investors to purchase LBLOCK tokens at a reduced price point, although only a capped number of tokens are available.

With over ten days left to go in the pre-sale, Lucky Block’s supply of tokens for this phase of the launch is looking likely to sell out. Over £3m has now been raised, highlighting the buzz around this project.

What is Lucky Block?

So, what is Lucky Block? In simple terms, Lucky Block offers a unique take on online gaming – specifically lotteries. As you’re undoubtedly aware, many of today’s lottery draws are run by companies that retain a large chunk of the proceeds as profit. This reduces the overall transparency of the user experience whilst decreasing the odds of winning for each entrant.

Lucky Block’s developers have devised an inventive way to solve these issues. The platform has been constructed and hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and uses blockchain technology to improve fairness, transparency, and the odds of winning. This is bolstered even further by the fact that anyone can participate, regardless of which country they reside in.

Lucky Block’s native token, LBLOCK, also plays a vital role in the ecosystem. As noted in the Lucky Block whitepaper, LBLOCK is used to pay for lotto tickets and transaction fees, with a portion of all payments being distributed back to LBLOCK holders as a reward – much like a dividend. From an investment perspective, LBLOCK has a built-in burn rate, which reduces the overall supply of tokens over time. As we know from the laws of supply and demand, the token price will naturally rise if supply falls (and demand remains). Overall, the compelling use cases, combined with the beneficial ‘tokenomics’, make Lucky Block one of the most exciting crypto projects this year.

Lucky Block Presale Explained

As noted earlier in the article, Lucky Block is currently in its pre-sale phase. This means that investors can buy Lucky Block tokens at a significantly reduced price point relative to the upcoming launch price. To provide an example, Lucky Block’s pre-sale price is quoted at 0.0000003114 BNB, whilst the official launch price is quoted at 0.0000004038 BNB. This means that tokens at launch will cost around 29% more to investors than if they’d purchased in the pre-sale.

Lucky Block’s pre-sale is scheduled to end on February 1st, at which point this reduced price point will no longer be available to investors. The buzz surrounding the pre-sale has ramped up in recent weeks, with over 26 billion LBLOCK tokens already purchased. This equates to over 80% of the total supply, highlighting that these pre-sale tokens are looking likely to sell out in the next few days. If you’d like, you can keep up-to-date on how the pre-sale is progressing by joining the Lucky Block telegram group – which has over 17,000 members already.

Why Invest in Lucky Block?

Now that you’ve got an idea of what Lucky Block is, let’s explore some of the main reasons to consider investing in this crypto project:

Revolutionising the Lottery

Many of the cryptocurrency projects that have displayed exceptional results have offered a unique take on a long-standing problem. This is essentially what Lucky Block looks to do, as the platform seeks to revolutionise how traditional lotteries operate. By transitioning to the blockchain, Lucky Block ensures all actions on the network are public, improving the overall safety for entrants. Furthermore, since jackpots are paid in LBLOCK, winners can receive their prizes quicker than other lotto systems.

Exciting Future Roadmap

Finally, Lucky Block’s roadmap for the future looks incredibly exciting. After launching the lotto platform, Lucky Block looks to expand and introduce features such as online scratch cards, more charitable donations, and even Lucky Block merchandise. Once the platform moves to Phase 4, Lucky Block looks to ramp up, with positive moves such as metaverse integration and the creation of Lucky Block NFTs!

Built-In Burn Mechanism

LBLOCK tokens have a capped supply of 100 billion tokens and have a maximum sale per transaction of 50 million tokens. Ultimately this is designed to benefit long-term holders, as it removes the prospect of ‘whales’ buying up all of the tokens or bots buying and selling for profit. Furthermore, since a portion of all transaction fees is burned, the total supply will gradually decrease over time – making LBLOCK a deflationary asset.

How to Buy Lucky Block

Finally, let’s take a look at the investment process. Like all cryptos that implement a pre-sale phase, you’ll need to use a different cryptocurrency to purchase LBLOCK tokens. However, this is very straightforward to do, with the four quick steps below highlighting how anyone can make their Lucky Block investment from the comfort of their own home.

If you’d like, you can even follow along by watching this video on How to Buy Lucky Block – presenting the exact steps you need to take when buying on your computer or smartphone.

Step 1 – Buy BNB

LBLOCK tokens are denoted in Binance Coin (BNB), so you’ll need to purchase some of this crypto to make your investment. As Binance Coin is currently the 4th largest cryptocurrency globally, as noted by CoinMarketCap, you should have no issues buying BNB with one of the top brokers or crypto exchanges. Once you’ve purchased BNB, transfer your coins to a non-custodial crypto wallet.

Step 2 – Head to the Lucky Block Pre-Sale Page

Head over to Lucky Block’s official website and click the ‘Buy Now’ button on the homepage.

Step 3 – Connect your Crypto Wallet

Click ‘Unlock Wallet’ and choose the wallet provider that stores your BNB. At present, Lucky Block supports various popular wallets, such as Metamask and the Trust Wallet.

Step 4 – Buy Lucky Block

Once connected, enter the amount of BNB you’d like to invest in Lucky Block in the box that appears on the pre-sale page. The minimum investment amount is 0.16 BNB, which equates to around £54 at the time of writing. Once you’re happy with everything, confirm your investment, and the number of LBLOCK tokens that your investment corresponds to will automatically be transferred to your linked crypto wallet.