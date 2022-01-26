rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Lucky Block Makes Long Awaited PancakeSwap Debut

Author: Dassos Troullides

Last Updated: January 26, 2022

Lucky Block, the innovative new crypto-lottery platform, has now officially launched on PancakeSwap after the platform’s presale sold out over two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Nearly $6m (£4.42m) was raised through Lucky Block’s presale from a total of 9000 token holders. Lucky Block was not scheduled to list on PancakeSwap until February, yet developers decided to push the listing forward as demand from investors ramped up.

Now that you can buy LBLOCK on PancakeSwap, investors will be hoping that the token’s value increases thanks to the platform’s compelling use cases and strong roadmap. Furthermore, as Lucky Block already has a strong community backing of over 18,000 members in its Telegram group, there’s certainly scope for further buzz to be created in the weeks ahead.

So What is Lucky Block?

So, what is Lucky Block? Lucky Block is a crypto-lottery platform offering a novel take on traditional lottery draws. The Lucky Block platform is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and leverages blockchain technology to provide entrants with a much better user experience.

As geographical barriers are removed, Lucky Block’s lottery draws are open to anyone – paving the way for more frequent prize draws and bigger jackpots.

According to the whitepaper, the Lucky Block ecosystem is built around LBLOCK, which is the platform’s native token. LBLOCK plays a vital role, as it’s used to purchase lotto tickets and pay transaction fees.

What’s more, a portion of all fees collected is distributed back to token holders, much like a dividend. So, by simply owning and holding LBLOCK, investors can generate a passive income stream.

The hype around Lucky Block’s launch has ramped up in recent weeks, as numerous media outlets (such as The Herald and The Economic Times of India) have reported on this exciting crypto project.

The future certainly looks bright for Lucky Block, as the official website details a compelling roadmap that involves the creation of Lucky Block merchandise, metaverse integration, and even minting Lucky Block NFTs!

LBlock launches on PancakeSwap

Lucky Block Now Available to Buy on PancakeSwap

Now that LuckyBlock has officially launched on PancakeSwap, investors can easily buy and sell the token from their computer or smartphone. PancakeSwap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain.

According to CoinMarketCap, PancakeSwap regularly handles over $7m in daily trading volume. Trades are facilitated through the use of ‘liquidity pools’, to which users can lend their tokens and generate a return in the process.

These lenders provide the liquidity needed for buyers to enter the market and purchase tokens. Since PancakeSwap is decentralised, there is no requirement to complete extensive KYC checks before using the platform. All that’s required is a crypto wallet with functionality to store BEP-20 tokens and some Binance Coin (BNB), the most straightforward token to exchange for LBLOCK.

Overall, now that LBLOCK trading is live, market forces will dictate where the token’s price goes. Token holders will be hoping that the buzz around the project, combined with the exciting use cases, causes the price to go higher – generating positive returns in the process.

Only time will tell whether this happens. However, if you’d like to learn more about the Lucky Block project, you can read about it on the platform’s official website. You can also view the platform’s audit, completed by SolidProof.io – one of Germany’s leading blockchain security experts.

Click here to buy Lucky Block on Pancakeswap.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission on real stocks

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Dassos Troullides

Last Updated: 26 January 2022

Dassos Troullides is an experienced finance writer who specializes in CFD, stock, and crypto trading. In particular, Dassos is skilled at breaking down complex financial topics to help new and advanced investors make better trading decisions. Dassos has also written for BuyShares.com, TradingPlatforms.com, EconomyWatch.com, InsideBitcoins.com and ForexCrunch.com.