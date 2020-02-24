LearnBonds.com

JPMorgan Plots UK Digital Bank Launch

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 24, 2020

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is seeing digital banking business opportunities in the UK, the US powerhouse is planning to operate a digital bank for personal savings and loan products into a crowded UK market in the next few months.

The bank is likely to confirm the news at investor’s day this week; the world’s largest bank by market capitalization plans to launch new digital banking under the Chase brand. JPMorgan is working with banking regulators ahead of the launch, according to Sky News.

Its product for digital banking includes savings and current accounts along with the range of other banking products. The customers can create an account within five minutes using the online form. JPMorgan last year announced to close Finn, its US digital-only bank,  due to poor results.

German digital banking giant N26 said it will close its UK operations earlier this month, saying that Britain’s decision to leave the UK would make it difficult to renew its banking license. “While we respect the political decision that has been taken, it means that N26 will be unable to serve our customers in the UK and will have to leave the market,” Thomas Grosse, chief banking officer at N26 said.

JPMorgan is following its closest rival Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), which has launched its retail online bank, Marcus, in 2018.

JPMorgan is likely to face stiff competition in the UK both from digital banks and incumbent banks. Marcus by Goldman Sachs said last May it had attracted 250,000 customers to its 1.5 per cent variable savings rate, amassing £8bn in deposits just eight months after the US bank’s British launch.

“By moving to the UK where they have no retail operations allows JP Morgan Chase to really rethink the things that matter most,” said 11:FS group chief executive officer David Brear, adding that the project “isn’t about another challenger bank but the future of JPMC”.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 24, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com