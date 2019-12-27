Hold Microsoft Stock Despite 55% Run in 2019

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is presenting a strong selling opportunity in many investors view following a rally of 55% in fiscal 2019. MSFT shares are currently trading around the highest level in history.

Stock market analysts and investing principles always suggest selling the stock when it reaches its peak. In the case of Microsoft, market analysts have a different opinion.

They are suggesting holding the stock for another year to enjoy more gains. Analysts believe the tech giant has not yet reached its fair value. This is because the company is likely to accelerate financial growth in 2020 compared to the previous periods.

Microsoft Stock Could Easily Hit $200 Level in 2020

Microsoft shares are poised to reach a new high in 2020. Analysts are highlighting several catalysts in support of their bullish stance. For instance, BofA provided a $200 target price with a Buy rating.

The firm has presented three key growth drivers: Azure, gaming, and LinkedIn. BofA is optimistic about double-digit revenue and margins growth.

BofA said, “Azure has still not reached scale in terms of margins, which means it is still a meaningful driver for gross margins long term.”

MSFT shares are running towards $200 in Wedbush views. Its analyst Daniel Ives claims Microsoft appears in a position of dominating the next phase of the cloud. The analyst says, “The cloud momentum is still in its early days of playing out within its massive installed base.”

Cash Returns and Financial Growth Could Play a Key Role

Microsoft is among the companies that offer big cash returns to investors. The company has returned almost $7.9 billion to investors in dividends and share buybacks during the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The double-digit growth in cash generation permits the company to increase its cash returns along with investing in growth opportunities. Moreover, the company anticipates high double-digit growth in earnings in the coming quarters, which provides room for higher cash returns in 2020.