LearnBonds.com

GE Stock Price: The Conglomerate Needs to Make Big Changes in 2020

December 28, 2019 siraj sarwar 0
GE stock price

GE (NYSE: GE) stock price bounced to the highest level in the past twelve months, thanks to the big changes in the business model following the arrival of a new CEO. The company needs to sustain the recent momentum along with making more big changes in the operational strategies to prosper in 2020.

The company has announced a business plan of focusing on industrial, aerospace and power-related businesses. This strategy has created a lot of cash for the struggling industrial company. The company had sold billions of dollars of assets in the past couple of quarters.

GE General Electric Company daily Stock Chart

GE stock price rose by 50% since the beginning of 2019; the shares are currently trading around $11 at present. The company’s share price performance is also correlated to the final quarter results.

New Business Strategies are Adding to Sentiments

The rally in GE shares has been receiving support from the big business changes announced by GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp. These strategies led the company to reduce billions of dollars of debt in the past few quarters.

In the past quarter alone, the company sold $9 billion of assets. Consequently, it has also raised free cash flow guidance for the full year to $2 billion compared to the earlier forecast for negative free cash flows.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “We are encouraged by our strong backlog, organic growth, margin expansion, and positive cash trajectory amidst global macro uncertainty. We are raising our Industrial free cash flow outlook again even with external headwinds from the 737 MAX and tariffs.”

Outlook is Improving

Although the company has increased its FCF guidance and maintained an adjusted earnings outlook, investors are expecting a further improvement in financial numbers. Their industrial businesses are generating positive results while the company is experiencing growth in backlog from the power segment. Investors should also keep an eye on 737 MAX related activities.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.
Avatar

siraj sarwar
Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com