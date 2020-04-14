LearnBonds.com

Exxon raises $18bn in a month, oil price unmoved by price war deal

Avatar

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: April 14, 2020

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) raised $9.5bn of debt just after raising $8.5bn less than a month ago to boost its cash reserves, amid a global cut of 9.7 million barrels a day oil a day which aims to lift prices.

However, oil prices have made only small movements with traders saying the cut should have been something in the order of 25 million barrels a day. Saudia Arabia, Russia (the leading member of the Opec+ group) and other oil producers agreed to end their price war and cut crude output by 9.7 million barrels a day, around 10 per cent of world supply, on Sunday, in a bid to boost prices that have fallen dramatically in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of Brent crude topped $35 over the long Easter weekend following the deal, but it currently trades at just under $30 on Tuesday afternoon.

US President Donald Trump had urged Saudia Arabia, the largest Opec producer, to reach an agreement with Russia.

“Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that Opec+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported. If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19”, President Trump said.

The 20 million barrels a day figure has been constantly quoted by experts over the last month, which they believe is creating the oil glut and forcing oil prices down.

Meanwhile, the weekend deal of 9.7 million barrels per day will begin by the start of next month and extends to the end of June.

Oil majors like Exxon Mobil have struggled to combat lower oil prices despite slashing their capital spending and suspending share buyback plans. Exxon Mobil has raised almost $18bn of debt within the last thirty days to strengthen its cash position. Previously, rating agencies such as S&P had dropped Exxon Mobil credit rating on lower oil prices and potentially big losses in the coming quarters. S&P has trimmed its ratings to AA credit with a negative outlook. Its stock price slipped by 1.5% in afternoon trading on Tuesday to $42.16, and has fallen by close to 50% this year.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Siraj Sarwar

    Last Updated: April 14, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com