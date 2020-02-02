LearnBonds.com

Exxon Mobil Stock Posts Worst loss in January; Outlook is Gloomy

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 2, 2020

Exxon Mobil stock

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock price extended the downtrend into February after posting worst losses in January on record. XOM share price selloff is prompted by oil price volatility and dismissal fourth-quarter numbers. The entire energy sector is struggling to reverse the bearish trend that is provoked by the decline in energy and commodity price.

Oil prices are off to the worst start in the last thirty years. WTI crude oil plunged more than 15.6 per cent in January and the Brent price plummeted almost 12 per cent during the last month.

After a strong December, E&P stocks have sharply fallen in January due in our view to demand concerns driven in part by mild winter weather and, more recently, the spread of coronavirus,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote this week.

XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation daily Stock Chart

Fourth Quarter Numbers Negatively Impacted Exxon Mobil Stock

The company generated fourth-quarter revenue of $67bn, down 7% from the year-ago period. Lower oil price reduced its fourth-quarter revenue from the past year period. The company also reported a huge decline in earnings per share despite a $0.92 gain from sales of assets. It had reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the final quarter of 2018.

Our operations performed well, while short-term supply length in the downstream and chemicals businesses impacted margins and financial results,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman, and chief executive officer.

XOM is Working on Aggressive Growth Strategy

The company generated an operating cash flow of $30bn in fiscal 2019. The asset sales in the past few quarters supported its cash flows. The company is aggressively investing in growth opportunities to enhance its liquid production. XOM management is seeking to enlarge its annual production to 5M bbl/day; the company plans to invest $30bn annually in growth opportunities.

Even though it appears the market has said ‘we don’t want you to outspend, we want you to do dividends, we want you to do buybacks,’ Exxon is saying ‘we take a longer view than anybody, if you don’t like it, then sell the stock,” Stoeckle said.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

