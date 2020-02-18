Elon Musk 6 Times Richer Than Top 20 Hollywood Actors Combined

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s net worth is now six times more than the cumulative wealth of the top 20 richest Hollywood actors. Data gathered and calculated by LearnBonds.com indicates the top actors control a combined fortune of $6.55 billion. On the other hand, Musk’s net worth stands at $40 billion, placing him in the ninth position among richest CEOs globally.

Through Tesla electric cars, Musk seeks to revolutionize the transport sector. Additionally, Musk’s net worth also stems from SpaceX, a rocket company he owns with a valuation of over $20 billion.

The top 20 richest CEOs have a combined net worth of $873.7 billion. This fortune means that the wealth of the top 20 Hollywood actors is at least 133 times lower than the world’s top 20 richest CEOs.

Among the top 20 richest Hollywood actors, Tom Cruise, with an acting career spanning over three decades emerges top with a net worth of $570 million. Cruise, popularly known for his role in the Mission Impossible franchise, has starred in highly grossing blockbuster movies over the years.

His biggest pay cheque came from the 2000’s Mission Impossible 2 and 2005’s War of the Worlds where he earned an estimated $100 million from each project.

George Clooney, one of the most sought after Hollywood acts, enjoys a net worth of $500 million. Clooney has amassed his wealth mainly through salary for making TV appearances. The notable projects that earned him a lot of money include ER, One Fine Day and Batman. Apart from acting, Clooney also has interests in real estate and tequila business.

The Expendables star Mel Gibson is the third richest Hollywood actor with a net worth of $425 million. Gibson with a three-decade career has built his fortune through acting and investing in various businesses. The actors notable earning came from starring in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Apocalypto, and Ransom.

Adam Sandler Netflix deal

Adam Sandler who is estimated to earn $20 million per movie has a net worth of $420 million, making him the fourth richest Hollywood star. The former Saturday Night Live cast member has appeared in over 50 movies, earning some of the notable paychecks in the industry. His significant earnings came from Billy Madison, Bullet Proof , and Big Daddy.

Apart from his movie paychecks, Sandler has an existing deal with streaming platform Netflix worth $250 million. Additionally, he has interests in real estate.

To occupy the fifth spot is Tom Hanks with a net worth of $400 million. Hanks has starred in movies that have grossed over $9 billion globally, making one of the best-paid actors. His outstanding paychecks include Big That’s ($1.7 million) and Punchline ($5 million). Between 1988 and 2010 alone Hanks earned an estimated $300 million in movie salary.

Jack Nicholson also enjoys a net worth of $400 million earned from movie salaries and backend bonuses. At the same time, Nicholson has a significant stake in real estate and art collection estimated to be worth $250 million cumulatively.

With the appearance in over sixty films, Niocholon’s notable paychecks came from As Good As It Gets, About Schmidt, and Anger Management.

Rambo star Sylvester Stallone also has a net worth of $400 million from his three decades movie career. His notable movies include Rocky, First Blood, and The Expendables.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a net worth of $400 million from his expansive acting career. At the peak of his career, the former California Governor earned at least $20 million for a role in different movies. In addition to movie earnings, Schwarzenegger’s real estate fortune stands at $100 million. Notable movies include Mr. Olympia, The Terminator, and Last Action Hero.

Jackie Chan closes the group of actors with a net worth of $400 million. Chan, a choreographer, martial artist, singer and stunt performer is among the most popular actors globally. He has made an appearance in more than 100 movies including Rush Hour, Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Who I am. Chan’s wealth also stems from multiple endorsements, and producer credits.

In the tenth position, there is Clint Eastwood with a net worth of $375 million. Eastwood began building his empire following his appearance in the TV series Rawhide. One of Eastwood’s commercial success came in 1978 following the Every Which Way But Loose movie and the subsequent sequel.

The richest female actor

Keanu Reeves makes it on the list with a net worth of $360 million. Reeves’s highest paycheck was worth $200 million from The Matrix. Jennifer Aniston becomes the first woman on the list with a net worth of $300 million. Aniston earns at least $20 million in salary for every movie role.

Brad Pitt enjoys a fortune of $300 million from his acting career. Apart from earning at least $20 million from movies, Pitt owns a production company called Plan B. Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio occupies the 14th position with a net worth of $260 million. From the Titanic movie, DiCaprio has made at least $40 million.

Other actors who make the list include John Travolta($250 million), Ashton Kutcher ($200 million), Johnny Depp ($200 million), Vin Diesel ($200 million), Angelina Jolie ($100 million) and Jason Statham ($90 million).

A review of the list of the top richest Hollywood actors shows a huge gap in regards to gender. Among the top richest actors Jenifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are the only women to make the cut. Similarly, the CEO list has only two women in Abigail Johnson of Fidelity Investments and Gina Rinehart from Hancock Prospecting. This list is also dominated by American CEOs.