LearnBonds.com

Deutsche Bank Stock Pops to Highest Level in 16 Months – Here’s Why

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 17, 2020

Deutsche Bank Stock

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) stock price jumped to the highest level in the past sixteen months amid strong fourth-quarter performance, restructuring actions and Capital Group’s stake of 3.1 per cent. The share price of the largest German bank rose 32 per cent since the beginning of fiscal 2020. Despite the recent run, its shares are down 60 per cent in the past five years.

The positive outcomes of the restructuring plan that the chief executive Christian Sewing announced in July added to investor’s sentiments. Sewing had announced to cut 18000 jobs in an effort to trim the investment banking division; the company also plans to move the business from serving asset managers and hedge funds to selling financial products to corporate clients.

DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft daily Stock Chart

The Bank Reported €3bn of Transformation Charges

The German bank incurred more than €3bn in transformation charges. The charges include goodwill impairments, restructuring and severance expenses. The massive amount of restructuring expense expanded its fiscal 2019 loss to €5.3bn. The bank’s fourth-quarter pretax loss surged to €1.3bn because of €1.1bn in transformation charges, restructuring and severance expenses. The net loss for the fourth quarter stood around €1.5ml.

Its common equity tier capital ratio surged to 13.6%, slightly beating the guidance for 13%. The leverage ratio grew to 4.3%; the bank plans to increase the leverage ratio to 4.5% by the end of 2020.

Capital Group’s Stake Strengthened Investors Sentiments in Deutsche Bank Stock

The massive 3.1% stake in the troubled German lender from Capital Group boosted investor’s sentiments. Deutsche Bank share price jumped 14 per cent after Capital Group announced the stake last week. The bank’s management, on the other hand, is showing confidence in the new business plan.

“Our new strategy is gaining traction. Stabilizing revenues in the second half of 2019 and our consistent cost discipline both contributed to better operating performance than in 2018. Our client business is developing well, right across the bank,” said Deutsche’s  Sewing.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: February 17, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com