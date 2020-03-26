LearnBonds.com

Delta Air Lines Stock Rallies 40%, May Emerge as ‘Smaller Airline’

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 26, 2020

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DLTA) stock price is leading the airline industry rally with a 40% gain in the last two trading sessions as Congress passes a pandemic stimulus package would provide cash grants of $25bn to passenger airlines, $3bn to contractors and $4bn to cargo airlines. The bill also states that the Fed will provide a further $25bn in loans for passenger carriers against the equity stake.

The Trump administration has provided special support to the airline industry because government restrictions have decimated their short-term outlook. Delta has slashed 80% of its flights and grounded close to 600 planes due to the government health restrictions.

Delta is led by chief executive Ed Bastian (pictured), who said last week he would take a salary for six months, as the airline struggles to get through the coronavirus crisis.

The $25bn cash grant is allocated to pay wages and benefits – the companies cannot use these funds for share buybacks or investment purposes – which is in line with the government’s strategy of preserving aviation jobs.

Although airline companies received a big bailout package, the top executives believe they will emerge as a much smaller company.  “We’re going to be smaller coming out of this,” Delta Airlines chief financial officer Paul Jacobson told employees. “Certainly quite a bit smaller than when we went into it, and we’ll have the opportunity to grow.”

Delta Air Lines carried more than 22 million domestic travellers last year, 22% of total domestic passengers in the US. Delta Air Lines stock bounced sharply in the last two days but investors believe the demand will remain slow even if the virus spread slows in a few months. Delta Air Lines stock price is still down almost 50% since the beginning of this year.

The stock prices of the rest of the airline companies are also pairing previous losses. American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), the largest US airline, has generated double-digit gains in the past two days. United Airlines (NYSE: UAL)  and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) also reported big gains on the stimulus package. However, market analysts have dropped outlook for the entire industry due to sluggish demand in the foreseeable future.

“I would not be surprised to see not only Delta return as a smaller airline, but also American, United and even Southwest use this as an opportunity to cull some aircraft from their fleet,” said Atmosphere Research president and founder Henry Harteveldt.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: siraj sarwar

    Last Updated: March 26, 2020

    Avatar

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com