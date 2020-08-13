rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

CytoDyn stock jumps on positive Phase 2 coronavirus trials

Roger Baird

Author: Roger Baird

Last Updated: August 13, 2020

CytoDyn chief executive Nader Pourhassan

Shares in CytoDyn lifted after the biotech startup said its new drug showed good signs as a treatment for mild-to-moderate coronavirus patients.

The US firm said its leronlimab treatment led to a greater improvement in patients after three days, which saw 90% of patient scores improve, than the placebo, which saw 71% of scores improve, in completed in Phase 2 trials.

CytoDyn chief executive Nader Pourhassan (pictured)said on Wednesday the drug showed “a statistically significant improvement” in treating the virus.

He added: “In the mild-to-moderate population, it is important to have a therapeutic option for COVID-19 in patients who are showing signs of rapid clinical deterioration.”

CytoDyn to register results in US, UK and EU

Pourhassan continued: “We will make a case for immediate approval of leronlimab for this population of COVID-19 patients, not only in the US, but in the UK and other countries around the world.”

The study also used The National Early Warning Score 2, a scale developed by Britain’s Royal College of Physicians to identify patients at risk for rapid clinical deterioration requiring critical care.

By this measure, patients in the leronlimab group were more than twice as likely to experience an improvement than the placebo group after two weeks. Half of leronlimab patients improved by that metric, compared to 20% of placebo patients.

The Washington-based health firm, which also develops treatments for cancer and HIV, rose more than 7% in stock trading to close at $4.46 on Wednesday.

Biotech reaction

CytoDyn has a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 44.85 suggests the company is trading in technically neutral territory. RSI scores range from 0 to 100, where the stock is considered overbought when the index is above 70 and oversold when below 30.

CytoDyn, founded in 2002, said it will report its findings to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the EU European Medicines Agency.

CytoDyn is one of a host of firms looking for a treatment for coronavirus pandemic, which has soared to 20.7 million cases and killed 749,028 around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Several other marketed drugs such as Novartis inhibitor Jakafi; AstraZeneca’s Calquence, and Amgen’s Otezla, among others, are being tested to see if they can treat respiratory complications associated with coronavirus.

You can check out a list of recommended stock brokers if you want to invest in stocks

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

80.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Roger Baird

Last Updated: 13 August 2020

Roger Baird

Roger Baird is News Editor at Finixio. He has worked as a financial journalist for 20 years reporting on companies, capital markets and the UK economy.